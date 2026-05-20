New affordable apartments are to be built in the middle of Basel. Bild: Basel Stadt/Christian Bieri

The canton of Basel-Stadt has secured two large sites with a multi-million euro purchase - and wants to create more affordable housing in a targeted manner. However, there is criticism from politicians - from one side.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The canton of Basel-Stadt has bought two large sites in Kleinbasel for a high three-digit million sum.

The aim is to exert more influence on the tight housing market and secure affordable living space.

The proportion of affordable apartments is to increase slightly as a result and be significantly expanded by 2050.

While left-wing parties welcome the move, middle-class forces criticize the state for playing too strong a role in the market. Show more

The canton of Basel-Stadt has taken over two large sites in Kleinbasel. The "Im Surinam" and "Horburg" sites together cover over 50,000 square meters. The seller was a group from the UBS Investment Foundation. The exact price was not disclosed, but is said to be in the low three-digit million range.

With this step, the state wants to exert a targeted influence on the tight housing market and secure more affordable living space, reports SRF.

Proportion of affordable apartments to increase

For the government, the purchase is part of a long-term strategy. Finance Director Tanja Soland speaks of an "important step": in concrete terms, this will increase the proportion of affordable apartments from around 14 to 15 percent.

The goal is clearly defined: By 2050, this proportion is to rise to 25 percent. The canton is thus implementing a mandate from parliament and wants to actively tackle rising rents and scarce living space.

New, affordable apartments are to be built here, just outside Basel. Basel Stadt/Christian Bieri

The government is receiving support from left-wing parties and housing organizations. They see the purchase as an effective means of combating the housing shortage. Public land purchases are crucial in order to maintain a long-term influence on rental prices.

Cooperatives also welcome the move because the canton is thus securing land instead of leaving it to private investors, thus creating the basis for permanently affordable housing.

Is the state interfering too much in the market?

Criticism, however, comes from the middle classes. They accuse the state of interfering too much in the real estate market and crowding out private investors. As a buyer of large sites, the canton is in direct competition with the private sector.

One party is therefore calling for more transparency, particularly with regard to the purchase price and the structural condition of the properties. It also asks whether the sites must necessarily go to cooperatives or whether other models would also be conceivable.

For the 600 or so households on the sites, the change of ownership brings uncertainty. Many residents are wondering what will happen next: can they stay? Will they have to move out during renovations? And what will happen to the rents?

The government is trying to reassure them. "The canton does not stand for renting more expensively." Rather, the aim is to keep rents stable and secure affordable housing in the long term.

Canton wants to set affordable rents

In the long term, housing cooperatives are to take over the sites. The tender for this is planned from 2027, with the first decisions expected from 2029 at the earliest.

The canton wants to hand over the sites under building rights and set clear conditions: affordable rents and careful development of the neighborhoods. At the same time, more living space is to be created through densification. It is precisely this densification that creates additional tensions.

More apartments on the same area often mean building sites, changes in the neighborhood and fears of displacement. While the government sees this as an opportunity to make more efficient use of living space, critics warn of negative consequences.

Although the purchase has been decided, the political debate about the role of the state in the housing market is likely to continue for a long time to come.