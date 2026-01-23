The Uster Municipal Police split up large invoices to circumvent mandatory audits. In 2025, the department spent approximately 1.4 million francs more than budgeted. It has now come to light that the city councilor in charge also signed off on questionable invoices.

Falsified Invoices Multi-million Scandal Rocks Uster, ZH, All the Way to the Highest Echelons

Here's what it's all about The Uster Police Department split large bills into smaller amounts.

Security Director Beatrice Caviezel approved four invoices for barriers.

The next step is to determine who was aware of these events and how far the scandal extends. Summary created with

The atmosphere in Uster, Canton of Zurich, is tense. The city police have massively exceeded their budget, split up invoices, and thereby circumvented political oversight.

For a long time, it seemed as though the police commander—who has since been relieved of his duties—in particular had acted on his own authority. But the matter is apparently not that simple.

This is because Beatrice Caviezel (GLP), the head of the security department, also approved split invoices herself. The scandal thus extends all the way to the city government.

But what exactly happened? Who knew about it? And why is this case so controversial? blue News provides the most important questions and answers.

What did the city police do?

The rules were actually clear: the city police were authorized to approve expenditures of up to 25,000 francs on their own. For higher amounts, approval was required from the relevant city council member or the entire city council.

The police apparently found a way to get around these obstacles. Large invoices were simply split into several smaller amounts, as was revealed a few weeks ago.

This allowed purchases to be made without the department actually responsible for them approving the total amount. At least half a million francs are said to have been spent in this manner.

The issue came to light during the audit of the annual financial statements.

What was purchased?

So far, two cases in particular are known.

First, the police purchased a vehicle for about 100,000 francs. According to the “NZZ," it was reportedly a 300 PS BMW SUV intended for undercover police work.

This invoice, too, was broken down into smaller installments. As a result, the police ended up with a vehicle that they would not have been allowed to purchase on their own.

The second case involves barriers for the Uster City Festival in September 2025. Cost: approximately 155,000 francs. However, it is safe to assume that this is only the tip of the iceberg.

What role did the city councilwoman play?

The invoice for the barriers was split into four payments of approximately 38,000 francs each. This meant that the individual amounts were below the 50,000-franc threshold up to which Security Director Beatrice Caviezel was authorized to approve expenditures on her own. She signed all four invoices.

However, the total cost of the purchase amounted to approximately 155,000 francs. This would have required a supplemental appropriation and, consequently, the approval of the entire City Council.

The city confirms that Caviezel approved the invoices. The proper procedure would have been to have the loan approved by the city council.

Caviezel has since admitted to a mistake. She informed the city council and apologized. Mayor Barbara Thalmann also told SRF: “It was a mistake.”

Who knew about the trickery?

That is one of the big unanswered questions.

One thing is clear: In the case of the barricades, it wasn’t just police leadership that was involved. The city council member in charge also signed off on the split invoices. This calls into question the previous account, according to which the police had acted on their own and without the knowledge of their superiors.

Several politicians doubt that the responsibility lies solely with the former police commander. They want to know: Who knew about the invoices? Who condoned this course of action? And were there others involved?

How much money did the police overspend?

The budget for the city police in 2025 was approximately 6.4 million Swiss francs. In reality, they spent about 7.8 million Swiss francs. That is about 1.4 million Swiss francs more than planned.

Ever since 2022, the police have exceeded their budget by several hundred thousand francs every year. In 2025, however, the situation reached a whole new level.

The city now even admits that not all of the vehicles and equipment were absolutely necessary for the police's core mission.

However, there is no evidence of personal enrichment on the part of police officials or third parties. Payment was made only for what was actually ordered.

What do all those buses have to do with it?

While spending skyrocketed, the police also collected significantly more money from fines.

A camera at the railroad crossing near the Uster train station played a major role in this. It generated approximately 1.1 million Swiss francs.

You can read more about it here: War das überhaupt legal? Kamera an Bahnübergang sorgt für Busseinnahmen von 1,1 Millionen Franken

The system filmed drivers who continued to drive across the tracks after the alternating flashing lights had been activated. Due to legal uncertainties, the camera has since been turned off.

However, the high revenue raises new questions in light of the billing scandal. Were the additional fines used to conceal the overspending? Or did the high revenue prompt the police to spend more money in the first place?

Conservative politicians suspect the former. The city government believes the latter.

Is the former police chief a scapegoat?

The former police chief was placed on leave in the spring. Later, the city and the police chief reached an agreement to part ways.

The accounting scandal is said to have played a role in the loss of trust. At the same time, another internal investigation was underway that dealt with more than just financial matters. It is not known what that investigation was about.

Behind closed doors, some city council members have told the “Zürcher Oberländer" of a possible "scapegoat." They doubt that the man was solely responsible for the events.

The former commander has not commented on the allegations.

What happens next?

After the summer break, the Parliamentary Commission on Public Services and Security plans to continue investigating the matter. Those involved will be heard, and outstanding questions will be clarified.

The SVP/EDU caucus is even calling for a parliamentary commission of inquiry. And that could just be the beginning. An FDP city council member has already announced another case involving the city police, saying it is “at least as serious.”

So far, no one has said what this is all about.