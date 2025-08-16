The marmots can still avoid the heat. If temperatures continue to rise in the long term, things will get tight. imago images/blickwinkel

A study shows that marmots in the Dischma Valley near Davos now live over 80 meters higher than they did 40 years ago. The reason is the rising temperatures. They cannot move any higher.

When it's hot up high: many people follow this maxim and head for the mountains on tropical days. A look at the temperature map shows: on Mount Pilatus (2128 m), for example, it is only 20 degrees today, and on the Weissfluhjoch (2693 m) above Davos it is only 14 degrees.

This strategy is also used by marmots, as a researcher from the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research WSL in Davos has discovered. However, this is not temporary, but permanent.

Anne Kempel has determined where the marmots dig their burrows. She chose the Dischma valley, which runs south from Davos Dorf towards Piz Grialetsch and Scalettahorn. Researchers had already investigated the same thing there in 1982: Where and at what altitude do the mongooses build their underground tunnels, where they hide from predators and hibernate?

Moving upwards only possible to a limited extent

The result: on average, the marmots now live 86 meters higher than their ancestors did in 1982. The study cites rising temperatures as the reason for this.

This shows that the marmots have found a way of coping with climate change. Their problem, however, is that they cannot move up indefinitely if average temperatures continue to rise.

At around 2700 meters above sea level, at least for the animals in the Dischma Valley, this is the end of the line, writes the WSL about the research results. Higher up, the ground is no longer soft enough for the marmots to excavate their burrows. This limit was already shown in the 1982 study and has not shifted since then.

Plant mix and appetite must be right

The rodents' habitat includes plants containing linoleic acid, which help them to regulate their temperature during hibernation with their unsaturated fatty acids. According to Anne Kempel's observations, these plants also grow at slightly higher altitudes than in the past. But if the range of the plants does not increase in altitude as quickly as that of the animals, things will get tight for the mongooses.

As a general rule, above 25 degrees Celsius the marmots become heat-stressed and take refuge in their burrows. This is at the expense of their food intake. However, it is vital for the hibernators to eat enough fat in summer. If this reserve is not sufficient, the animals will not survive the winter.

Anne Kempel emphasizes that her research results only apply to the Dischma Valley. According to WSL, there are still only 6 days per year on average when the temperature rises to 25 degrees or higher. But if the warming continues, the mongoose's habitat will continue to shrink.

Shrinking habitat

According to Kemper, another problem for the alpine favorites is that the tree line is also shifting upwards - another consequence of rising temperatures. Marmots are looking for open areas, however, and would not be able to cope in the forest.

All of this means that the population in the Dischma Valley will come under pressure if temperatures continue to rise. For other regions, there is a lack of historical data to prove the marmots' migration to higher altitudes. However, they don't like more than 25 degrees there either.