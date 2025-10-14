The Swiss Association of Municipalities rejects both proposals in the federal vote on November 30. The Juso inheritance tax initiative and the service-citoyen initiative would undermine the municipal level, it says.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Swiss Association of Communes (SGV) opposes both popular initiatives, which will be put to the vote on November 30. Both the service-citoyen initiative and the inheritance tax proposal launched by the Juso party go too far for the association - and would, in its view, weaken the municipalities.

In a press release on Tuesday, the SGV justifies its double "no" vote with interventions in municipal autonomy and undesirable consequences for the militia system.

Voluntary commitment instead of civic service

The "For a committed Switzerland" initiative - better known as the Service-citoyen initiative - calls for the current compulsory military service to be replaced by a general civil service for all Swiss citizens. The SGV recognizes the importance of voluntary work in associations, fire departments and neighbourhood help. However, it says that compulsory service "contradicts the core idea of voluntary work".

The association also criticizes the fact that the initiative makes no explicit contribution to "citizen-oriented politics". Instead of coercion, it continues to rely on better framework conditions for volunteers. The association recommends rejecting the initiative.

No to the Juso initiative "for a future"

The second proposal, the initiative "For a social climate policy", also met with resistance from the SIA. It calls for an inheritance and gift tax of 50 percent on assets of CHF 50 million or more.

From the municipalities' point of view, this poses considerable risks: The association warns of an exodus of very wealthy individuals - associated with a "noticeable loss of tax substrate, especially for the municipal level".

Added to this is the federal dimension. Inheritance and gift taxes are currently a matter for the cantons. A national regulation would encroach on their financial sovereignty and thus weaken the federal system. This is particularly problematic at a time when federal cuts are already putting pressure on municipal finances.