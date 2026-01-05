Arthur (r.) and Benjamin (l.) died in the fire tragedy. SwissBoxing / BFMTV / Keystone / Bildmontage blue News

Four days after the fire inferno in the "Le Constellation" bar, all 40 victims have been identified and handed over to their relatives. Many of the victims were young, several were still minors - and the first confirmed details have now been released for some of them.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Valais cantonal police have confirmed that all 40 victims of the fire in Crans-Montana have been identified and their bodies handed over to their relatives.

In addition to the dead, there are at least 119 injured.

22 victims are from Switzerland, others from France, Italy and several other countries, and almost half were under the age of majority. Show more

Investigations are continuing - but there is now a definitive certainty regarding the number of victims: all 40 people who died in the fire at the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana on New Year's Eve have been identified. This has been confirmed by the Valais cantonal police. The bodies have been handed over to their relatives.

In addition to the fatalities, at least 119 people were injured, several of them seriously.

The age structure makes the extent particularly clear: almost half of the victims were under the age of majority. According to the Valais cantonal police, 22 of the 40 people who died were from Switzerland, eight from France and six from Italy. Other fatalities come from Portugal, Belgium, Romania and Turkey.

According to the police, the Swiss victims include a 14-year-old girl, several 15 to 18-year-olds and young adults up to the age of 31. The French victims range in age from 14 to 39.

Municipal councillor of Sierre VS loses daughter

Caroline Rey (24) from Sierre VS also died in the fire disaster in Crans-Montana. Her father Joël Rey, a local councillor in Sierre and responsible for safety issues, described the agonizing hours after New Year's Eve in a morning show on RTS on Monday.

He has three children, said Rey. Two of them had told him in advance where they would be spending the New Year. Caroline, on the other hand, had given him several options. At the time, he could not have imagined that she would end up celebrating in the "Le Constellation" bar.

On the morning of January 1st, the father tried to reach his children - also to reassure himself. But there was no answer. "Then there was silence," said Rey in an interview with RTS. It wasn't until hours later that he found out for sure: Caroline's twin sister informed him that a missing person's appeal with a photo of the 24-year-old had gone viral on Instagram.

Arthur (16): "Our Arthur has now left to celebrate in paradise"

Arthur (16) died in the disaster. The mother shares a picture of her son publicly on Instagram. Screenshot Instagram

Laetitia Brodard-Sitre searched for her son Arthur for hours, then days. Now there is sad certainty: the 16-year-old died in the fire disaster in Crans-Montana.

"Our Arthur has now left to celebrate in paradise," says the mother in a video made available to the French news channel BFMTV. She had previously made several public appeals to the media for help in finding her son.

Arthur had spent New Year's Eve with friends in the bar in question. "They had planned everything and booked a table in advance," his mother told the broadcaster. However, no trace of the teenager was found after the fire.

Laetitia Brodard-Sitre had already described in an interview on Friday how she had been searching for her son for more than 30 hours. She contacted numerous hospitals - without success. "I don't know which hospital he is in. I don't know which district he is in. I don't know which canton or country he is in," she said at the time.

Giving up was out of the question for her. "I won't stop looking. I won't let go," the mother emphasized. Parallel to the work of the authorities, she relied on social networks to receive tips and spread pictures of her son.

At the same time, Brodard-Sitre defended herself against the criticism that young people should not have celebrated in a bar on New Year's Eve. "We are not irresponsible parents just because we let our 16-year-old children go out on New Year's Eve," she said. All the parents had known where their children were and the young people had been out with friends.

Boxer Benjamin Johnson (18): SwissBoxing speaks of a "hero"

Boxer Benjamin Johnson is honored by the Swiss Boxing Federation. Instagram / Swiss Boxing Federation

As the Swiss Boxing Federation announced on Instagram, 18-year-old boxer Benjamin Johnson from Lausanne was among the fatalities.

The young athlete was killed when he rushed to the aid of a friend in a burning pub. SwissBoxing paid tribute to him as a "promising athlete" who died "as a hero".

Golfer Emanuele Galeppini (16): up-and-coming talent, most recently in Dubai

Emanuele Galeppini died in the fatal fire in Crans-Montana. Instagram/@federazioneitalianagolf

The 16-year-old golfer Emanuele Galeppini is among the victims of the fire disaster in Crans-Montana. The teenager died as a result of the fire that broke out in a bar in the Valais resort on New Year's Eve. In total, at least 40 people lost their lives and more than 100 others were injured.

Galeppini was originally from Genoa, but had been living with his family in Dubai in recent years. He had made a name for himself there as a young golfer and regularly took part in junior and amateur tournaments in the Middle East and Europe. His most recent successes included a tournament victory in an amateur competition in Dubai in the spring of 2025.

At the time of the disaster, the 16-year-old was in Switzerland with friends to celebrate the New Year. The fire broke out in the bar "Le Constellation" in the early hours of January 1. The exact circumstances are still being investigated.

The death of the teenager has also caused great shock in the international golf scene. The Italian Golf Federation paid tribute to Galeppini as a committed young sportsman who stood for fairness and passion. His family, friends and companions mourn the loss of a youngster who was predicted to have a promising sporting future.

Switzerland (22 victims)

One young person aged 14

Four young people aged 15

Three young people aged 16

One young person aged 16

One young person aged 17

Three young people aged 18

One young person aged 18

One man aged 20

One woman aged 21

One man aged 21

Two women aged 22

Two women aged 24 (one of whom also had French citizenship)

One man aged 31 years

France (8 victims)

One juvenile aged 14 years

One teenager aged 15 (with additional Israeli and British citizenship)

One youth aged 17 years old

One man aged 20

One man aged 23

One woman aged 26

One woman aged 33

One man aged 39

Italy (6 victims)

A teenager aged 15 years

One young person aged 16

Four young people aged 16 (one person was also a citizen of the United Arab Emirates)

Portugal (1 victim)

One woman aged 22 years

Belgium (1 victim)

One juvenile aged 17 years

Romania (1 victim)

A young person aged 18

Turkey (1 victim)