A person hands out a parking fine in Zurich. But whether the fine is actually paid is often questionable. Symbolbild: Keystone

Unpaid fines from tourists cost Swiss municipalities huge sums of money every year. The municipality of Interlaken BE has just had to write off over 300,000 francs - now the Federal Council is to address the problem.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The municipality of Interlaken BE loses out on large sums of money every year because fines cannot be collected.

Tourists often escape the payments due by renting cars.

The Bernese cantonal government is calling on the Federal Council to take action. Show more

A quick speeding ticket or parking in the wrong place - and a fine is waiting in the wings. This often affects tourists who are traveling in rental cars - and are then difficult to trace. But even visitors with their own car are often difficult to hold liable after their departure.

In this way, the municipality of Interlaken BE missed out on an impressive CHF 387,000 in fines in 2025, as reported by theBerner Zeitungnewspaper. In 2024, according to Nils Fuchs (FDP), municipal councillor and head of security in Interlaken, it was CHF 259,000, and in 2023 it was CHF 393,190. Almost half of this was accounted for by travelers with their rental cars.

It is particularly difficult to collect fines from cyclists who ride through a red light. It would be impossible to identify them at all - although their violations since the end of 2024 would cost around CHF 100,000.

Other municipalities also affected

Beyond the municipal boundaries of Interlaken, the loss of uncollected fines from tourists in the canton of Bern even adds up to a seven-figure sum. According to the cantonal police, the canton has to write off an annual amount in the region of CHF 1 to 1.5 million.

Losses from outstanding fines are also high in the canton of Valais. "Approximately 65 percent of the fines for foreign vehicles in connection with speeding were collected," reported cantonal officials in response to an inquiry byBlick. In the canton of Ticino, the figure is said to be around 15 percent. The fine offenders are mostly tourists passing through from distant countries.

Nuisance to be brought before the Federal Council

The Federal Council is now to take action to stop the loss of fines. The Bernese cantonal government wants to make representations to the Federal Council in order to amend the Swiss Administrative Fines Act (OBG), reports the "Berner Zeitung".

One possibility would be to make car rental companies based or with branches in Switzerland liable for the fines. At present, they are only obliged to pass on the renters' data to the police, but this is often time-consuming and made more difficult by incomplete or outdated information.