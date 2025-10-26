View of the Crap Sogn Gion in the Weisse Arena ski area. Keystone (Archivbild)

Flims, Laax and Falera are jointly taking over the Weisse Arena ski area: following the clear yes vote by voters in Flims, the way is clear for the purchase of the tourism infrastructure.

The municipalities of Falera, Laax and Flims have approved the takeover of the Weisse Arena mountain railroads by an overwhelming majority.

The takeover is the first so-called "sell-and-lease-back" procedure in Switzerland.

Reto Gurtner, President and Delegate of the Board of Directors of the Weisse Arena, said it was "bubieinfach". Show more

Falera voted in favor of the takeover of the Weisse Arena mountain railroads with 93.24 percent, Laax with 93.21 percent and Flims with 85.48 percent. This was almost a "North Korean referendum result", said those responsible on Sunday.

The clarity of the result was a clear vote of confidence in the authorities and the Weisse Arena Group, said the mayor of Laax, Franz Gschwend, to the media in Laax GR on Sunday. Reto Gurtner, President and Delegate of the Board of Directors of the Weisse Arena, even had tears of joy in his eyes.

Following the yes vote, the municipality-owned Finanz Infra AG will now take over the cable cars, ski lifts, buildings and cable networks of the Weisse Arena Bergbahnen. Project manager Adrian Wolf told Keystone-SDA that an attempt will be made to complete this before the end of the year. However, a precise timetable is not available.

Swiss mountain railway history

The takeover is the first so-called "sell-and-lease-back" procedure in Switzerland. The mountain railroads will lease back the infrastructure from Finanz Infra and operate it as before. It's "really easy", said Reto Gurtner in Laax. A model that will "set a precedent in the future", project manager Wolf was certain.

With the purchase, regional interests are now secured for the long term. The non-partisan mayor of Falera, Norbert Good, had already said on Thursday that this would write Swiss mountain railway history. The aim was to protect the facilities from foreign investors who had already expressed an interest.