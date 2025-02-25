Residents are annoyed by noise and dust from construction company. Google Maps

A recycling plant in Gebenstorf AG polarizes opinion. Residents complain about noise and dust. Now there are even calls for the plant to be closed.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Local residents and the municipal council of Gebenstorf AG are calling for the closure of a recycling plant due to noise and dust pollution.

The operator is said to have previously disregarded multiple requirements.

Despite an expert opinion confirming that the noise limits were exceeded, the operating company was granted a temporary operating permit until September 2025.

Legal proceedings are also underway, including criminal charges for illegal construction activities and other offenses. Show more

In Gebenstorf AG, a recycling plant is the cause of ongoing tensions between local residents and the operating company. Lehner Kies- und Betonwerk AG processes mineral construction waste in a former gravel pit, which has led to complaints about noise and dust for years.

A local resident has now demanded the closure of the plant and requested the withdrawal of the operating license. This was reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper.

Residents demand measures

The affected resident, who lives in the immediate vicinity of the plant, criticizes the company for excessive dust and noise emissions as well as non-compliance with working hours. He complains that the conditions that have been in place since 2018 are not being enforced and calls on the authorities to finally enforce the legal regulations. He set a deadline of March 31, 2025 for the completion of these pending issues.

The Gebenstorf municipal council has also complained to the canton about the situation. Since the Stocker company took over the plant in 2018, the situation has deteriorated. The municipal council complains that the approved quantity of 50,000 tons of material has been exceeded and that the scales on the site are not always used to measure the weight.

Legal disputes

In May 2020, a local resident filed a complaint about excessive noise. An expert opinion confirmed that the noise limits were being exceeded, whereupon the local council demanded measures to reduce the noise. However, the operating company lodged an appeal. The proceedings have not yet been concluded.

The canton inspected the plant in August 2024 and found that there was no discernible improvement despite measures to reduce dust. Nevertheless, the company was granted a temporary operating permit until September 2025, with the condition that it take further measures to reduce dust.

Illegal construction activities and criminal proceedings

The municipal council also discovered illegal construction activities on the site and filed a criminal complaint. The public prosecutor's office issued a penalty order for violations of the construction law, which was contested by the operating company. A court hearing is still pending.

The cantonal building and environment department is also involved in the case. An appeal procedure regarding the terrain changes is currently suspended. The local resident who is demanding the closure of the plant received a reply from Cantonal Councillor Stephan Attiger, who pointed out that the plant has a legally valid permit and announced further inspections.

Lehner Kies- und Betonwerk AG is currently not in a position to answer questions from the press, as these are ongoing proceedings. The presumption of innocence applies until proven otherwise.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.