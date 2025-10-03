Traffic jams on the A2 highway should no longer be avoided. KEYSTONE

The automatic passage control system in Birsfelden BL has been causing a veritable flood of fines since September. More than 1,000 drivers disregard the driving ban every day - and thus flush large sums of money into the municipality's coffers.

In Birsfelden BL, over 1000 unauthorized passages are registered every day.

The fine of 100 francs per case generates over 100,000 francs per day for the municipality.

The administration has had to hire additional staff due to the high number of cases. Show more

The municipality of Birsfelden has experienced a real windfall since the introduction of the automatic drive-through control (ADK). Since mid-September, anyone who drives through the neighborhood streets without permission despite clear signaling has been automatically fined. As OnlineReports reports, the system registers over 1,000 violations every day - and thus generates revenue of more than 100,000 francs per day.

The aim of the control is not actually to fill coffers, but to keep evasive traffic out of the districts, emphasizes Deputy Mayor Désirée Jaun (SP). "I'm just as surprised as you are. We want to relieve the burden on the neighborhoods - and not increase fine revenues," she told OnlineReports. Originally, it was assumed that there would only be 15 buses a day.

The system works like this: Anyone who crosses the route in less than 15 minutes and is not one of the entitled persons - for example residents or tradespeople - automatically receives a fine of 100 francs. Since mid-September, the revenue has already amounted to an estimated 1.5 million francs.

Long queues and additional staff

The high number of violations is also pushing the administration to its limits. According to the municipality, there are "considerable waiting times" at the counter. Complaints received by email should alleviate the situation. The administration has also advertised an additional permanent position in order to cope with the flood of procedures.

Jaun does not want to hear of a "fine trap". Information had been provided in advance, flyers had been distributed and signaling had been reinforced. Light strips and signal lamps were also installed. "In addition, these are valid traffic signs that must be observed," says the Vice President.

Birsfelden has turned to navigation services to ensure that drivers are not routed through the prohibited roads in the first place. So far, however, only a few providers have responded. Nevertheless, according to the municipality, Google intends to make adjustments.