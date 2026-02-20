Whirlpool and shower: employees had a good time at the sewage treatment plant. ZVG

Until 2021, the wastewater treatment plant in Bülach ZH was home to a small wellness facility with a sauna and whirlpool. An explosive report now criticizes a lack of transparency - just before the elections.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A wellness facility with a sauna and whirlpool existed at the Bülach wastewater treatment plant until 2021.

A report by the Audit Committee criticizes the lack of transparency and possible unlawful payments.

The city councillor responsible admits failings - the case is causing political pressure shortly before the elections. Show more

For years, a small wellness zone was available at the Furt wastewater treatment plant in Bülach ZH - equipped with a sauna, large bathtub and shower. This was never discussed publicly. Only now has a report by the Audit Committee (GPK) brought the facility to light.

According to the Tamedia newspapers, the facility was located in the basement of the staff recreation building. It was installed around the year 2000 at the latest and remained in operation until 2021, when a newly appointed head of department discovered the facility after being confronted with a repair request for a radiator in the sauna. The facility was then shut down.

Who knew what?

According to the report, it was no longer possible to trace who actually used the sauna and whether this only happened outside of working hours. There is also a lack of reliable documentation on construction and operating costs. The GPK states that it can be assumed that at least the electricity and maintenance costs were borne by the public purse.

The Commission writes in sharp terms that it is evidence of a "distorted picture of legality" if such a facility is taken for granted.

The timing of the publication is politically explosive. Bülach is due to hold general elections at the beginning of March. City councillor Andrea Spycher (SVP), who is responsible for the environment and infrastructure department, is running for the presidency against the incumbent mayor Mark Eberli (EVP).

Spycher admitted that, in retrospect, more transparent information would have been advisable. At the time, she had classified the matter as an operational issue. Today, she sees that public infrastructure - especially infrastructure financed by fees - is subject to an increased demand for transparency.

Further irregularities

The GPK report also addresses payments in connection with a MeteoSwiss weather station on the ARA site. Compensation for the location and data collection initially went directly to employees instead of to the city coffers. This income was only recorded correctly from 2022 onwards.

The GPK recommends binding compliance guidelines, training for employees and the examination of possible reclaims or legal action.

Mayor Eberli speaks of an "inglorious story". He also notes that it would have been appropriate to inform the public.