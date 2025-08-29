The Basel municipality of Bettingen has to wait another year for the renovated gymnasium. Google Street View

The renovation of the village gym in Bettingen BS has been delayed because the municipality had set an unrealistic schedule and ignored warnings. Now the invitation to tender has to be repeated.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The planned renovation of the village gym in Bettingen BS could not be carried out during the summer vacations as planned.

Criticism was directed at the municipality, as it seemed unrealistic from the outset that the project would be completed on time.

The contract was canceled and a new tender is to be issued to enable the renovation to be completed by the start of the coming school year. Show more

The planned renovation of the village gym in Bettingen BS was originally supposed to be completed during the summer vacations in order to be ready in time for the new 2025/26 school year. This went badly wrong: the work could not be carried out, as reported by "bz Basel".

The municipality's role in awarding the contract was criticized. The contract was awarded to Erne Holzbau AG from Laufenburg, although the carpentry firm Baumann+Partner from Riehen had submitted a bid that was around CHF 50,000 cheaper.

Above all, however, the feasibility of the contract was questionable from the outset, says Adrian Zimmermann, Managing Director of Zimmerei Baumann+Partner, to "bz". The reason: it was impossible to procure the materials on time.

"Tender should have been declared null and void"

According to Zimmermann, the production time for the required materials was seven to nine weeks. However, there were only eight weeks between the contract being awarded at the end of April and the start of the summer vacations. "The tender should have been declared null and void from the outset," the contractor is quoted as saying.

Zimmermann had already drawn the municipality's attention to the "illusory and unfeasible" project in the letter accompanying the tender, but his warning was not heeded.

New invitation to tender necessary

The municipality of Bettingen told the "bz" that it had obtained assurances from Erne Holzbau AG before awarding the contract that it would be able to meet the deadlines. In mid-May, they were informed that the work could not be carried out on time. The order was then canceled.

The tender will now be repeated. The new goal: to renovate the village gym by the start of the next school year.

Video from the department