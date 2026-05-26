New parking regulations came into force in the municipality of Turbenthal in summer 2025. Maps

The municipality of Turbenthal ZH wanted to provide clarity with new parking regulations - but now residents are getting annoyed and criticizing serious mistakes. For example, the new regulations are based on an article in the police regulations that does not even exist.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Turbenthal, new parking regulations are causing resentment, as permits are now required and many feel the measure is unnecessary.

There is criticism that there are formal errors and contradictions: A mentioned article of the law does not exist, and information on parking signs does not match the regulations.

The municipality has acknowledged the errors at the request of blue News.

The authorities defend the regulation as a step towards uniform parking regulations and reject financial motives. Show more

Where the heyday of industrialization once began, Turbenthal ZH is now a peaceful place surrounded by forests and a river. But the idyll is deceptive. As in every Swiss community, disputes arise from time to time. The population and government are divided on one issue: parking spaces.

In summer 2025, the municipality decided to adapt the parking culture. New permits are required to park in Turbenthal without receiving a fine. The municipality's website states: "The parking regulations were extended by the municipal council on 19 August 2025 to all public parking spaces where there are no special regulations."

"This is not necessary"

This is now annoying some of the population. Hans L. is one of them. He tells blue News: "I don't quite understand why this has been introduced. It's just a rip-off and a money-making scheme."

L. used to be able to park right outside the door. Visitors, tradespeople or customers of the neighboring company could also park there without any problems. "The parking lot is usually empty. So there's no need for regulation here," says Hans L. He would have understood if the municipality wanted to regulate the flow of parking by issuing a permit for a fee. But that is not necessary here.

There is no Art. 53a

L. also criticizes the fact that the information provided by the municipality is misleading. The parking regulations state: Based on Art. 53a of the police regulations of the municipality of Turbenthal dated November 29, 2005, the municipal council issues new parking regulations. A brief search reveals that there is no Art. 53a in the 2005 police regulations.

Although there is an Art. 53 in the 2005 police regulations, there is no Art. 53a. www.turbenthal.ch

Text on the board and regulation do not match

L. also criticizes the fact that the information in the regulations and the information on the new traffic signs near the parking spaces do not match. The regulations state: "It is only permitted to park motor vehicles, vehicle trailers, motorcycles, etc. for longer than six hours during the day or regularly at night between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. in the public parking spaces in accordance with Art. 1 with an official permit."

This is shown differently on the sign. An on-site inspection confirms this. The sign reads: Mon - Sun, 07.00 - 19.00, max. 6 hours. Unlimited with a parking permit from the municipality. The regulation stipulates exactly the opposite. In addition, the weight of the vehicles is limited to five tons. This is also stated differently in the regulations.

The text on the parking sign does not match the parking regulations. zvg

"The parking of cars, trucks, trailers of all kinds over 3.5 tons total weight, mobile homes, caravans, work machines and similar vehicles in public parking spaces in accordance with Art. 1 is prohibited." Exceptions should be authorized by the head of the safety department. Do you now have to obtain a permit for vehicles over 3.5 tons or not?

However, in addition to the accusations about the parking spaces, the population also finds explanations for the "money-making", as Hans L. said. "They want to renovate the town hall and thought they could get away with a lower budget without a vote." Now, however, the municipality is said to have no money for the renovation.

blue News spoke to several people who share the allegations. However, they do not want to be named in the article.

The municipality admits mistakes

The municipality is already aware of some of the allegations. When asked by blue News, a spokesperson said: "Initially - as is often the case with innovations - there were some negative voices. However, we have not received any more feedback for some time."

The spokesperson explains the introduction of the new parking regulations as follows: "Different parking regulations applied to different public parking spaces." By extending the scope of the parking regulations, the municipal council would eliminate this unsatisfactory situation and create a uniform regulation for all public parking spaces.

But what about the contradictory information? For example, that there is no Art. 53a in the police regulations. The spokesperson says: "The reference to Art. 53a of the police ordinance is actually incorrect. It is no longer possible to determine how the error occurred." The municipality will correct this at the next opportunity.

And what about the contradictory statements on the board and regulations? The spokesperson replies: "The text on the parking signs is indeed unclear. We will discuss the wording with the cantonal police and make any necessary corrections."

The income does not finance the town hall

One complaint from the population was that customers and tradespeople would no longer be able to park in the parking spaces, as they would otherwise have to obtain a permit each time. The municipality takes a different view: "Every vehicle owner can park their registered vehicle in public parking spaces without restriction, provided they have purchased a parking permit." Furthermore, it is the responsibility of the business and not the municipality to ensure the required parking space.

The fact that the new parking regulations were created to finance the renovation of the town hall is wrong. The spokesperson says: "Monitoring compliance with the new parking regulations incurs costs - at least in the initial phase - that are similar to the income." Unfortunately, this could not be used to finance the renovation of the town hall - "which was not planned."