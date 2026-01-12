The municipality of Crans-Montana may not appear as a private plaintiff in the criminal proceedings relating to the fire disaster at the "Le Constellation" club. The Valais public prosecutor's office rejects the request.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Valais public prosecutor's office is refusing to grant Crans-Montana private prosecutor status in the criminal proceedings relating to the fire disaster.

Reason: The municipality is not a directly injured party, but an authority with a public mandate.

Crans-Montana is withdrawing its application, but still wants access to files and hearings. Show more

Just two days after the fire disaster on January 1, the municipal council of Crans-Montana announced that it was constituting itself as a private plaintiff in the ongoing criminal proceedings. The message was clear: the municipality was presenting itself as the injured party.

Now it turns out that this approach met with resistance from the judiciary. As reported by the RTS research team, a Valais public prosecutor informed the municipality on January 5 that she wanted to deny it the status of private plaintiff.

In her letter, the public prosecutor states that only "those whose rights have been directly violated by a criminal offense" are aggrieved in the criminal law sense. A municipality that acts as a public authority in the public interest does not fulfill this requirement.

Municipality still wants to participate in the proceedings

The public prosecutor set the municipality a deadline of five days to respond. Three days later, the municipality withdrew. In a letter to the public prosecutor's office, the municipality's lawyer explained that the request was being withdrawn "out of respect for the victims" - regardless of legal considerations.

In concrete terms, this means that Crans-Montana cannot claim any compensation from the accused and has no rights as a plaintiff in the proceedings.

However, the municipality does not want to withdraw completely from the proceedings. Instead, it is now applying to be admitted as a "party to the proceedings". This status would allow it to inspect the files, attend hearings and ask questions - but without being able to claim compensation.

Whether the municipality receives this status is now up to the four-strong pool of public prosecutors conducting the investigation.

In support of its application, the municipality refers to possible breaches of the law by the club operator. According to the lawyer, building regulations, among other things, have been disregarded: A smoking room had been improperly set up near an emergency exit, an escape door in the basement had been blocked, and a staircase had also been structurally altered without a permit.

Municipality did not inspect bar for years

The municipality also accuses the operator of violating the law on serving alcohol. Age checks were allegedly omitted - according to the investigation, several of the fatalities were underage.

In both areas, the municipality sees itself as the responsible enforcement and criminal authority and justifies its interest in the proceedings.

The municipality itself has admitted that it failed to monitor the "Le Constellation" club for several years. According to legal experts, these failures could lead to municipal employees also being targeted by the investigation.