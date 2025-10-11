A coveted commodity thanks to social media: a porcini mushroom. Symbolbild: Keystone

Mushroom picking is in vogue - especially among Generation Z. But experts from Zurich and Winterthur are sounding the alarm: what gets millions of likes on social media is harming nature.

Dominik Müller

Mushroom videos are booming on social media - but the trend is causing trouble in the forest. "They come in droves and pick everything - young, old, even half-rotten mushrooms," says mushroom inspector Ferdinand Uehli to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. The collectors, mostly from Generation Z, often don't know what they're doing. "They are nice people, but they don't know anything about picking mushrooms."

Uehli now wants to take action: A leaflet with the most important rules is intended to provide information - for example, that only known mushrooms should be collected and closed seasons should be observed. "You should only take what you know and need," the expert is quoted as saying.

Since the pandemic, mushroom picking has become a hip hobby. Influencers show off their finds under hashtags such as #mushroomaddicted - millions of likes included. "The problem is that many people learn from social media, not from experts," criticizes Uehli, who inspects mushrooms in Zurich and Winterthur.

"We've seen more and younger mushroomers since corona"

Stadtgrün Winterthur also confirmed the trend when asked by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper: "Since coronavirus, we have seen more and younger mushroom growers," says Beat Kunz. Many have left the paths - which is harmful to the ecosystem. After all, mushrooms are important for tree health. "Cutting young mushrooms prevents spores from forming," explains Kunz.

The phenomenon extends beyond Zurich. Similar observations are increasing in Schaffhausen and Aargau. "I also see a lot of collectors from Asia in Zurich," says Uehli. His aim is to educate rather than ban. "If everyone shows some consideration, nature will also benefit."