Two women were found dead in a detached house in Bülach on Monday morning. A 72-year-old Swiss man was arrested.

According to the police, the victims, a 68-year-old Swiss woman and a 49-year-old US-American woman, were related to the suspect.

On Monday morning, two women were murdered in Bülach. The suspected perpetrator has been arrested. This was reported by the Zurich cantonal police.

At around 7.15 a.m., residents reported a person bleeding and calling for help on the balcony of a terraced house to the Zurich Protection & Rescue emergency call center.

The police forces who were immediately deployed were able to find and arrest a 72-year-old Swiss man in the house. The police also found two dead women in the house. The arrested man is strongly suspected of having killed the two women, a 68-year-old Swiss woman and a 49-year-old US-American woman.

According to initial police findings, the victims and the suspected perpetrator have a family relationship. The exact circumstances and background to the crime are the subject of an ongoing investigation.

The accused man will be brought before the public prosecutor's office. The accused is presumed innocent until the legal proceedings have been concluded.

How local residents reacted to the homicide in Bülach

"20 Minuten" reports: Residents are deeply shocked - one young witness in particular is struggling to come to terms with what she experienced.

"She heard the screams when she was half asleep," reports the mother of a girl. "She told me that she will never forget the death screams. She is very distraught."

The woman herself was able to take a look at the dramatic scene. When the roller shutter was open, she also saw the entrance to the house - and many police officers. "Everything was bloody, the man was standing bare-chested in front of the house when he was arrested."

The crime came out of nowhere

Neighbors can hardly believe it. "The couple have lived here for over 20 years, they are very quiet and nice people," says a neighbor. "There were never any big arguments. I'm very sorry about what happened."

Another resident is also stunned: "We know each other in the neighborhood, the man had a big family and was always very quiet and nice. The crime came like a bolt from the blue."

She heard screams at 7 a.m.

Another neighbor told Blick that she knew the family by sight. "My daughter looked over at six, everything was still normal then," she says. At 7 a.m. she heard a scream and came to her. At 7.30 a.m. they saw the old man being taken away in handcuffs by the police.

They saw a lot of blood through the door, they say. "We are traumatized," the woman tells Blick. They know the family a little, the woman says. The son lives in the USA and the daughter-in-law was probably there. The old man is in poor health, she says. "They were terrible images," she continues.