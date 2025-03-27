What wouldn't you do to see your idol up close? Fans from all over the world are traveling to the Sabrina Carpenter concert on Thursday. blue News was there to talk to the campers.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you On March 27, 2025, Sabrina Carpenter performed at the sold-out Hallenstadion in Zurich and thrilled her fans with songs from her current album and well-known hits.

Hundreds of fans had been waiting outside the stadium since the early hours of the morning, with some even traveling from abroad such as Canada.

The concert was part of her "Short n' Sweet" tour and impressed with an energetic show and a passionate audience. Show more

On March 27, 2025, Sabrina Carpenter thrilled the audience at Zurich's Hallenstadion with her energetic performance as part of the "Short n' Sweet" tour. The American singer and actress performed hits from her latest album as well as well-known classics.

Hours before the concert began, hundreds of fans gathered outside the Hallenstadion to secure the best seats.

The fans arrive prepared: Blankets, chairs, snacks, power banks - everything is provided. Admission is then organized according to the order of arrival - each fan is given a number written on their hand so that it is clear who was there when. Thanks to special wristbands handed out to them, they can also leave the waiting area to go shopping for food, for example. Security guards are on site with the fans to ensure that everything remains peaceful and that everyone is well. Going to the toilet is also no problem, as mobile toilets are available on site.

The effort is definitely worth it for the fans

To make the waiting time pass more quickly, people chat together, make new friends, listen to music or play games. For many on site, queuing is not a bad thing at all, but a unique experience. Only the cold and the wind are a bit tiring, say the fans on site. Despite the hardships and getting up early, it's all worth it for the fans to be as close to their star as possible.

blue News is on site and talks to the fans. Some have been waiting outside the stadium since four o'clock in the morning, others have traveled from Canada because it's cheaper.