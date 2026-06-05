New findings surrounding the appearance of two rappers at the Wetzikon town festival are causing displeasure. Wetzikon Stadtfest

Just a few days before the Wetzikon town festival, the performances of Zurich rappers Shmoney112 and BendoCD were canceled. The reason given at the time was simply for security reasons. Now it is clear why the police sounded the alarm - and why those responsible pulled the emergency brake.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Wetzikon city festival has canceled the performances of rappers Shmoney112 and BendoCD at short notice.

According to the authorities, this was due to indications of rival groups that could have targeted the festival.

The authorities gave no details of the groups involved and referred to police tactics. Show more

Everything seemed to be in place for the organizers of the Wetzikon town festival. The program was set, the stages were occupied and there was great anticipation for the festival weekend.

Then came the surprise a few days before the start: the performances by Zurich rappers Shmoney112 and BendoCD on the park stage were canceled, as the "Zürcher Oberländer" wrote on Friday. At the time, the city festival only spoke of "security reasons". No further information was given.

The cancellation at short notice caused speculation on social media. Why did two artists have to be disinvited just one week before their performance?

Police saw a risk to the festival

Now, for the first time, the organizing committee has given more concrete reasons for the decision.

According to those responsible, there were police reports that people from different groups could have come together at the concert. In addition, it had to be expected that other people from this environment would specifically visit the city festival.

After reassessing the situation, it was concluded that this could jeopardize the peaceful running of the event. For this reason, the OC decided to cancel the two performances.

The musicians were informed of the decision immediately. According to the organizing committee, both were understandably disappointed.

Who are these groups?

This question remains unanswered.

Neither the Wetzikon municipal police nor the Zurich cantonal police are willing to provide further details. When asked, the authorities refer to police tactical reasons.

The authorities will not say whether it is a matter of rival groups from the rap scene, youth groups or other circles.

However, the city police expressly emphasize that the measure was not directed against the two artists personally. The decisive factor was solely the expected visitor situation.

An unusual step

The timing is particularly remarkable. The cancellation was only made around a week before the event.

According to the organizing committee, no corresponding information was available when the artists were booked. The security situation at major events is reviewed on an ongoing basis. It was only then that the relevant findings emerged.

The organizers of the Parkbühne did not comment further on the background. However, they made it clear on Instagram that the decision was not in their hands.