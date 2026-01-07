Emanuele Galeppini died in the fatal fire in Crans-Montana. Instagram/@federazioneitalianagolf

16-year-old Emanuele Galeppini was the first fatality to be identified after the Crans-Montana inferno. The body was outwardly unharmed. His parents want to know how their son died.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Emanuele Galeppini, one of the 40 victims of the Crans-Montana fire disaster, showed no signs of burns on his body.

The parents of the 16-year-old talented golfer have called in a lawyer, as the cause of death and where the body was found remain unclear.

A request for an autopsy was rejected by the Swiss authorities, although the family doubts the cause of death, which was officially described as "unequivocal". Show more

He was considered a great golf talent and died at the age of just 16: Emanuele Galeppini, a native of Genoa, Italy, is one of the 40 people who died in Crans-Montana. After the devastating fire disaster on New Year's Eve, his body was the first to be identified: He showed no burn injuries whatsoever.

As reported by the Italian newspaper "La Repubblica", among others, Galepini's parents have now called in a lawyer. They want to find out how their son died. So far, they have no answers to many questions, such as the exact cause of death and the place where the body was found.

The parents' lawyer, Alessandro Vaccaro, confirmed to the "Fanpage" portal that doubts arose when the body was identified. "When they entered the mortuary, the coffin was open," said the lawyer. Contrary to expectations, they did not have to endure a body disfigured by fire.

Crans-Montana, la famiglia Galeppini chiede risposte: «Vogliamo sapere come è morto Emanuele». Domani i funerali in forma privata https://t.co/yA8MZqbvz4 pic.twitter.com/Bo5LCmBU4F — GenovaQuotidiana (@GenovaQuotidian) January 7, 2026

There were no obvious traces of fire. His hair and eyebrows were still intact and even his personal belongings were undamaged. "His wallet in his pocket was not burnt. Only his shoes were covered in ash," the lawyer reported.

Vaccaro said that the parents had requested an autopsy from the Swiss authorities. This had been refused. "We were told that the causes of death were clear." The parents doubt this account and continue to hope for answers.