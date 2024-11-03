She used to be the most famous trans woman in Switzerland, today she warns against gender reassignment. Instagram

Nadia Brönimann is the most famous trans woman in Switzerland. But her recent outing as a critical voice has caused a stir: She pleads for more restraint when it comes to gender reassignment at a young age.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nadia Brönimann, a prominent trans woman in Switzerland, now sees her gender reassignment surgery as a bad decision.

Brönimann is calling for a minimum age for gender reassignment treatments and wants to ban surgical procedures on minors.

She criticizes the influence of social media on young people's self-diagnosis and calls for more parental involvement. Show more

Nadia Brönimann decided to undergo gender reassignment 26 years ago and became the best-known trans woman in Switzerland - a role that made her the unofficial ambassador of the trans community for many years.

But in the summer, she surprised everyone with an admission: she felt "trapped in a female role model". Today, she considers her decision to undergo gender reassignment as a mistake.

Three months after her confession, she describes the reactions as surprisingly positive: "Since coming out, I no longer have to identify only as a woman, although I still am physically and will remain so for the time being, but surprisingly people are listening to me more," she explains to SonntagsBlick.

She wants a minimum age for gender reassignment surgery

Brönimann uses this new space to speak out in favor of more restraint and care when it comes to gender reassignment at a young age. Young people must be "protected as best as possible from making the wrong decisions". On November 7, she will address the Human Rights Commission in Geneva and is calling for a minimum age for gender reassignment hormones and a ban on surgical interventions for minors. "Adolescents have a right to undisturbed pubertal development," she emphasizes.

According to Brönimann, there is a lack of comprehensive and careful clarification in Switzerland. In her opinion, sex changes are carried out too early without ensuring that there really is a lasting need for gender reassignment.

The influence of social media worries her

"Other psychological problems are often at the forefront," she warns and calls for parents to be more involved in the process. After all, they are the ones who know best whether their child's trans thoughts are permanent. "If this is really the case, this can be the right path."

Another aspect that worries Brönimann is the influence of social media. She observes that young people are often encouraged in their self-diagnosis by algorithms. "Gender conformity degenerates into a woke lifestyle," she criticizes. Brönimann calls for a critical discourse and a more cautious approach to the topic at all levels in order to protect young people from making hasty decisions.