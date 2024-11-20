A naked Belgian man crashes into an Alfa Romeo in the canton of Aargau. Kapo Aargau

An unusual incident in Baden ended in a serious accident when a man stole a car and collided head-on with another vehicle. The 38-year-old was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

A sensational accident occurred in Baden late on Tuesday evening. A 38-year-old man who had stolen a car under strange circumstances caused a serious head-on collision. The incident occurred on Bruggerstrasse when the man drove an Alfa Romeo into the oncoming lane and collided with an oncoming Aston Martin.

The emergency services found the driver of the Alfa Romeo seriously injured but responsive in his badly damaged vehicle. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition. The 24-year-old driver of the Aston Martin suffered only minor injuries. Both vehicles were severely damaged.

Mysterious background

The exact circumstances of the accident are still unclear and the Aargau cantonal police have begun an investigation. The background to the accident is particularly mysterious: the 38-year-old Belgian, who has no permanent residence in Switzerland, had been thrown out of a cab shortly before the accident after behaving conspicuously.

Witnesses reported that the man stripped naked and ran in front of an approaching car in the dark. It is assumed that he was hit by this vehicle and thrown to the ground. It is still unclear how he subsequently came into possession of the Alfa Romeo. While the cab driver was helping the driver of the Alfa Romeo, the serious accident occurred.

Investigation and legal action

The Baden public prosecutor's office has initiated a criminal investigation to clarify the events. A blood and urine sample from the man involved in the accident was ordered and he was arrested. The police have not yet been able to question the man. The scene of the accident remained closed for the police investigation and recovery work from 10.30 p.m. until 6.15 a.m. while the fire department diverted traffic.

