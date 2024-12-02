The e-vignette can be purchased online and is linked to the vehicle registration number. (archive picture) Archive picture sda

The e-vignette can also be purchased electronically. However, if you don't buy it from the federal government, you could end up paying too much.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 2025 e-vignette has been on sale since December 1.

The authorities warn that anyone who does not purchase the freeway vignette from the federal government could end up paying more.

The e-vignette costs 40 francs. Show more

The electronic highway vignette, which has recently become available, should be purchased via the federal portal and not from other providers. The Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS) warns against other providers who charge more for the e-vignette.

The e-vignette for 2025 has been available since December 1. The vignette for 2025 must be purchased by January 31, otherwise there is a risk of a fine.

The Federal Office warns that there are already several other places that also offer the e-vignette via the Internet. These providers could incur additional costs because the sales price is set higher. The BAZG therefore recommends sticking to the official portal.

"Drivers need to know that there are also unofficial, more expensive providers. Consumer protection recommends purchasing the e-vignette via the official federal sales channel at 'e-vignette.ch'", says André Bähler, Head of Policy and Economics at Consumer Protection.

