Orell Füssli has been hit by a new scam. Archive picture: sda

Nine bestsellers for less than three francs - what sounds like a bargain is actually a perfidious scam. The Zurich cantonal police are currently warning of fake offers in the name of the bookseller Orell Füssli.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fraudsters pretend to be Orell Füssli online and offer bestsellers for 2.90 francs.

In reality, the offer leads to a paid AI subscription, not books.

The police advise: do not enter any data, report suspicious profiles and file a complaint. Show more

Cyber criminals are currently luring users to fraudulent websites with a supposedly unbeatable book offer. The Zurich cantonal police have issued an urgent warning about a fake offer being circulated on social media in the name of the well-known book retailer Orell Füssli.

A "cardboard box with nine bestsellers for just CHF 2.90" is promised. According to the ad, the box contains popular titles such as "Iron Flame" by Rebecca Yarros, "Icebreaker" by Hannah Grace and "The 1% Method" by James Clear - books with a total value of over 250 francs.

But anyone who thinks they are getting a bargain here is falling into a subscription trap. The police write on cybercrimepolice.ch that it is not books that are delivered, but rather a subscription to a dubious AI tool that is taken out by entering personal data - with monthly costs.

Not Orell Füssli, but fraudsters

The Zurich cantonal police have made it clear that it is not Orell Füssli that is behind the offer, but a fraudulent network that specifically wants to tap into data. The scam uses well-known book titles and trust in established brands to lure users into the trap.

The authorities advise users to be particularly careful with temptingly cheap online offers and anyone who has already entered their details should contact their bank or credit card company immediately and have their card blocked. The authorities also recommend reporting the incident to the police. "It is best to call the cantonal police and then report it in person," says the advice on cybercrimepolice.ch.