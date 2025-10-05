Zurich's health director Natalie Rickli is being criticized. KEYSTONE

While several Swiss cantons are prepared to take in injured children from the Gaza Strip, Zurich is blocking the idea - even though it has one of the best children's hospitals in the country.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to "SonntagsBlick", Zurich refused to take in injured children from the Gaza Strip, even though the federal government informally requested its participation in a humanitarian operation.

Other cantons such as Basel-Stadt, Geneva, Ticino and Valais pledged their support.

The Zurich cantonal government intends to review the official request from the federal government after the fall vacations at the end of October. Show more

According to "SonntagsBlick", Zurich's Health Director Natalie Rickli has rejected the admission of injured children from the Gaza Strip. The federal government had previously informally asked several cantons to take part in a humanitarian operation in which 20 seriously injured children were to be brought to Switzerland by Rega and treated in hospitals.

Basel-Stadt, Geneva, Ticino and Valais agreed to take the children. Zurich had declined, although its children's hospital was one of the leading hospitals available.

When asked by the newspaper, a spokesperson for Rickli's management explained that informal inquiries would always be rejected. According to "SonntagsBlick", the refusal nevertheless caused a lack of understanding in the administration.

In the meantime, the federal government has officially written to all cantons. The Zurich cantonal government wants to discuss the appeal after the fall vacations at the end of October, as Rickli's spokesperson told the newspaper.

