According to "SonntagsBlick", Zurich's Health Director Natalie Rickli has rejected the admission of injured children from the Gaza Strip. The federal government had previously informally asked several cantons to take part in a humanitarian operation in which 20 seriously injured children were to be brought to Switzerland by Rega and treated in hospitals.
Basel-Stadt, Geneva, Ticino and Valais agreed to take the children. Zurich had declined, although its children's hospital was one of the leading hospitals available.
When asked by the newspaper, a spokesperson for Rickli's management explained that informal inquiries would always be rejected. According to "SonntagsBlick", the refusal nevertheless caused a lack of understanding in the administration.
In the meantime, the federal government has officially written to all cantons. The Zurich cantonal government wants to discuss the appeal after the fall vacations at the end of October, as Rickli's spokesperson told the newspaper.