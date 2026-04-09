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New visitor center National Bank and Bernisches Historisches Museum open Moneyverse

SDA

9.4.2026 - 10:24

Completed construction site: the "Moneyverse" will open on Friday in the renovated Kaiserhaus right next to the National Bank. (archive picture)
Completed construction site: the "Moneyverse" will open on Friday in the renovated Kaiserhaus right next to the National Bank. (archive picture)
Keystone

The Swiss National Bank and the Bernisches Historisches Museum will open the doors to the "Moneyverse" on Friday. The visitor center in the completely renovated Kaiserhaus in Bern is intended to give interested parties an understanding of the phenomenon of money and the work of the National Bank.

Keystone-SDA

09.04.2026, 10:24

09.04.2026, 10:27

"We sense a great need among the population for such an offer," said Martin Schlegel, President of the Swiss National Bank (SNB), to the media on Thursday. He presented the Money Universe together with Thomas Pauli-Gabi, Director of the Bernisches Historisches Museum.

The permanent exhibition looks at the topic of money from four perspectives: historical, economic, social and personal. For example, visitors can examine objects that were once used as money or discuss money issues with experts.

The SNB, as the owner, is financing the project, while the Historical Museum is providing support with information and curation. The listed Kaiserhaus in Bern's city center will reopen on Friday after six years of renovation.

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