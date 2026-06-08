On Monday, the National Council began its debate on the "Electricity for all at all times (stop the blackout)" initiative and the Federal Council's counter-proposal. With the counter-proposal, general licenses for the construction of new nuclear power plants could be granted again.

The cooling tower of the Gösgen nuclear power plant in the canton of Solothurn. (archive picture)

The National Council committee responsible only approved the counter-proposal by a very narrow margin of 13 votes to 12 in the preliminary consultation. A strong minority from the ranks of the SP, Greens, GLP and individual representatives from the center requested that the proposal be rejected.

The upper chamber is not expected to reach a decision until Tuesday. At the beginning of the debate, supporters and opponents of nuclear power reiterated their well-known arguments.

The majority of the National Council's Committee for the Environment, Spatial Planning and Energy (Urek-N) wants to focus on technological openness. Switzerland is dependent on a reliable, low-CO2 and cost-conscious energy supply and must have all options. If the expansion targets for renewable energies are not achieved, new nuclear power plants could contribute to a secure supply from 2050.

Committee spokesperson Mike Egger (SVP/SG) said that the central question was whether Switzerland should even consider a technology that currently supplies around 30 percent of its electricity in the future.

"Massive increase in electricity demand"

According to Egger, the energy policy framework has changed fundamentally since the Energy Strategy 2050. He referred to the increased demand for electricity, for example due to the net-zero target, the growing population and data centers. "The demand for electricity is increasing, and massively so."

Egger also pointed out the massive economic damage that a lack of electricity would cause. Christian Imark (SVP/SO) accused the opponents of nuclear power of not addressing the problem of the winter electricity shortfall.

The opposing minority of the committee argued that planning security for the expansion of renewable energies would suffer if the ban were lifted. It also fears considerable financial risks.

"Nuclear power is ruinous"

Stefan Müller-Altermatt (center/SO) argued on behalf of the Commission minority that nuclear power plants are too expensive to cover any residual load. "Nuclear power at the current level is ruinous, and there is no other level."

In addition, the construction times for new nuclear power plants are too long to merely open up an option for 2050, according to the National Councillor from Solothurn. "If this counter-proposal is waved through, the preparatory work for Gösgen#2 will begin in the Environment Department the next day."

The Federal Council and the Council of States would like to allow the granting of general licenses for new nuclear power plants again in principle. The debate is not expected to end until Tuesday. The list of registered speakers includes no fewer than 99 names.

The Council will also have to decide on several motions for rejection: These also come from the ranks of the SP, Greens, GLP and Center. Among other things, they seek clarity from the Federal Council on the financial consequences of any new nuclear power plants, particularly for the Confederation and the cantons.