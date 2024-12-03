Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter speaks on the budget. (KEYSTONE/Alessandro della Valle) KEYSTONE

The National Council wants to cut spending on personnel. However, there will be more money for the army. An overview of the first day of the heated budget debate.

Next year, the army will have CHF 530 million more at its disposal for armaments investments than originally planned. The National Council clearly approved a corresponding increase on Tuesday. Motions from the left-wing and green parties, however, failed.

The large chamber thus followed the proposal of its Finance Committee. According to the proposal, the army will be able to spend CHF 2.7 billion on armaments in the coming year. CHF 200 million of this is earmarked for the longer-range ground-based air defense system (Bodluv).

The aim of the National Council is for military expenditure to reach one percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030. The Grand Chamber made corresponding increases in the financial plan years 2026 to 2028.

"Switzerland must become more resilient"

The conservative majority prevailed. In geopolitically tense times, it is important to increase spending on defense capabilities, was the tenor. "It makes no sense to simply pour money into construction sites," argued Sarah Wyss (SP/BS) unsuccessfully.

Roman Bürgi (SVP/SZ) pointed out that investment in the army had been neglected for decades. "Switzerland must become fit to defend itself again." The Center and FDP parliamentary groups also pointed out that the army was not sufficiently well equipped today.

The left-green minority pointed out that the army was only one of many pillars for strengthening security. "International cooperation and peacebuilding are just as crucial," said Corina Gredig (GLP/ZH). The balance between the three pillars was at risk because the conservatives wanted to save on foreign aid.

70 million less for federal personnel

Elsewhere, however, the Grand Chamber clipped the Federal Council's wings. The National Council wants to reduce the budget by a total of CHF 125 million by cutting personnel costs, material and operating expenses and consultancy fees. With these initial decisions on Tuesday, it followed the conservative majority of its Finance Committee (FK-N). The Left rejected the cuts.

Jürg Grossen (GLP/BE) said that private companies could not keep up with the salaries of administrative staff. The federal government was awarding too many and too expensive external contracts. Reto Nause (Center/BE) also supported the three proposals of the committee majority, saying that the cuts would merely slow down the growth in expenditure.

SVP spokesperson Michael Götte. (archive picture) KEYSTONE

SVP spokesperson Michael Götte (SG) saw federal personnel expenditure and expenditure on consultations getting out of hand. The FDP also considered the cuts of CHF 125 million to be justifiable, as Peter Schilliger (LU) said. Parliament had a leadership mandate.

The Red-Greens opposed these cuts in vain. Tamara Funiciello (SP/BE) said that staff would have to accept the fourth round of cuts. Irène Kälin (Greens/AG) wanted targeted cuts instead of "politically cowardly cross-sectional cuts" that could cause a lot of damage.

Sarah Wyss (SP/BS) saw contradictions in the FK-N's proposals. At the State Secretariat for Migration, for example, interpreters would be part of the material and operating expenses. "If this is reduced, asylum procedures will take longer." Or feasibility studies on army projects could not be commissioned due to a lack of funds.

Cutbacks at the Office for Consumer Affairs

Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter did not want the cuts either. If the councillors cut CHF 70 million from personnel expenditure in 2025, it would take precedence over the relief package, she said. The Federal Council would take the cut into account there.

Keller-Sutter said that the Federal Council had already cut material and operating expenses and the consulting budget by 3.4 percent each. The Confederation is dependent on external services.

The National Council cut the budget of the Institute for Comparative Law by CHF 0.6 million, again against the wishes of the left and the Federal Council. And it wants to make CHF 145,000 or 14 percent less available to the Office of Consumer Affairs. The SP, Greens and GLP opposed this cut.

12.55 p.m. Meeting closed for today This concludes the first major budget block. National Council President Maja Riniker closes the session for today. The next showdown in the battle for a budget for 2025 will take place on Wednesday, when the focus will be on development aid, among other things.

12.51 p.m. Shooting clubs receive discounted ammunition Another minority motion wanted to abolish cheaper or even free ammunition for shooting clubs. The National Council rejects this motion by 122 votes to 70.

12.44 p.m. National Council wants increase in armaments investment The National Council approves the increase in armaments investment. It says yes to the Federal Council's proposal by 124 votes to 68.

12.37 p.m. Several votes beforehand Before the army is discussed, budget decisions are taken on the Federal Office for Cyber Security and the customs authorities, among other things. The army will follow shortly.

12.32 p.m. Now comes the clean-up Now comes the first vote on the adjustment of the budget. It will also be decided how much the National Council wants to make available to the army.

12.16 p.m. Deep rift between parliamentary groups As expected, the SVP is calling for more money for the army. "The investment in armaments is urgently needed and overdue," says SVP National Councillor Roman Bürgi. The left is "endangering the security of the population" with its minority motions, Bürgi continued. Felix Wettstein of the Greens, on the other hand, speaks of an "urgently needed correction" in army spending. Simply spending money on armaments is not the right way to ensure security.

11.46 a.m. Now it's all about the army In the second block, the "security and justice" area is now being debated. Among other things, this is about the army - and a hot topic in the debate. An additional 530 million is to be spent on armaments. The Left does not agree with this. "You are covering up defense and the army with money," says SP Co-President Cedric Wermuth.

11.09 a.m. Minority motions in block 1 have no chance Now it's time to vote on the details of the Confederation's own expenditure. Several minority motions, both to increase and reduce expenditure, have no chance.

11.02 a.m. FDP sees "considerable potential for savings" Government priorities must be redefined", said parliamentary group spokesman Alex Farinelli (TI). In order to strengthen security, other areas would have to suffer somewhat. However, it is "essential that the federal finances are restructured". Otherwise, public finances would get "out of control". According to the FDP, the debt brake is a popular mandate that must be defended. However, this does not mean that there will be no more investment. However, expenditure should increase less than in previous years. For example, there is "considerable savings potential" in federal personnel, said Peter Schilliger (FDP/LU).

10.32 a.m. Now the detailed consultation begins Detailed discussions on the budget are currently underway in the Swiss parliament. The focus is on the Confederation's own expenditure, including personnel costs and operating expenses. The parties are pursuing different strategies: While the SVP is focusing on drastic cuts, the SP and the Greens want to invest more. The SVP has tabled numerous minority motions that primarily call for savings in the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) and the Federal Statistical Office. The party's aim is to significantly reduce federal expenditure in various areas. The SP rejects all proposals for cuts and advocates higher spending in selected areas. The Greens criticize the SVP's cuts as an "all-round attack".

10.11 a.m. Keller-Sutter puts the brakes on Amherd Karin Keller-Sutter during the debate on Tuesday. Screenshot At the start of the budget debate in the National Council on Tuesday, Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter warned against a faster increase in the army. "As long as we don't really know how we are going to finance this, it will be difficult." If parliament wants to increase spending on the army to one percent of gross domestic product (GDP) as early as 2030 and not in 2035, there will no longer be any room for maneuver in terms of financial policy, said Keller-Sutter. "Then they may also have to discuss additional revenue." In addition to the army, expenditure for the 13th AHV pension and probably for the EU research program Horizon Europe and the EU Cohesion Fund would also increase in the coming years. In addition, there would be ongoing reform projects to abolish the imputed rental value and introduce individual taxation. All of this would have to be financed. Keller-Sutter spoke of the "painful cuts" that the National Council Commission had requested in the course of the army increase. In particular, the proposed savings in international cooperation (IC) were "problematic". It is likely that projects will have to be canceled. This could lead to reputational damage for Switzerland.

9.27 a.m. Greens criticize "aimless armament" For the Green parliamentary group, the federal budget drawn up by the responsible National Council committee is "unacceptable". The army is being rearmed without a plan. "There are two sacred cows in this chamber: the debt brake and the army," said Felix Wettstein (Greens/SO) on Tuesday during the general debate on the 2025 budget. In key points, the Finance Committee's proposals were "going in exactly the wrong direction". Wettstein described the fact that expenditure on armaments is to be increased by 35% within one year as wrong. "We don't even know what the money is to be spent on." He appealed to the National Council to return to the "path of virtue".

9.12 a.m. GLP: "Proposals not balanced" According to GLP parliamentary group leader Corina Gredig, the proposals are not balanced. (Archive image) sda In the view of the GLP parliamentary group, the Finance Committee's proposals for the 2025 budget are not balanced and does not want to approve the budget as drafted by the committee. The GLP is calling for cuts to humanitarian aid to be avoided. The efforts to achieve a balanced budget and more financial policy leeway are to be welcomed, said parliamentary group leader Corina Gredig (ZH) on Tuesday. However, Switzerland is a symbol of stability, multilateral cooperation and humanitarian responsibility. "This is part of Switzerland's self-image." "Humanitarian responsibility is not a burden, but a long-term investment," said Gredig. Those who neglect peacebuilding and international stability risk conflict. The GLP would not be able to agree to the Commission majority's concept. "We don't want to gamble away the humanitarian legacy." For Gredig, it is wrong to increase the army by half a billion and at the same time jeopardize the humanitarian tradition. She also described it as wrong to increase funding for agriculture, while all other areas would have to accept cutbacks.

8.58 a.m. Center group wants a budget that complies with the debt brake The Center Group wants to adhere to the requirements of the debt brake when budgeting and adhere to previous parliamentary decisions when discussing the 2025 budget. "In doing so, we are assuming fiscal responsibility and making reliable policy," said spokesperson Pius Kaufmann (LU). The majority of his parliamentary group want to follow the Finance Committee's proposals, Kaufmann said on Tuesday in the National Council's budget debate. He called for the growth in federal spending to be limited. This was the only way to achieve structural surpluses again and regain room for maneuver. "This requires discipline: new expenditure must be consistently counter-financed," said Kaufmann. If the federal government has to take on new tasks from the cantons, the distribution key for direct federal tax must be adjusted. In the case of new tasks, it must be examined which other tasks could be reduced or have already been eliminated.

8.50 a.m. SVP wants more security for Switzerland National Councillor Lars Guggisberg. sda More security for Switzerland, defending the tried-and-tested debt brake, no tax increases: These are the three guiding principles of the SVP parliamentary group in the debate on the federal budget for the coming year. Parliament must finally open its eyes and set the right priorities, said SVP parliamentary group spokesperson Lars Guggisberg (BE) on Tuesday during the general debate on the 2025 budget. "We must come to our senses and take responsibility." According to Guggisberg, finances have gotten out of hand in recent decades. Federal expenditure had almost tripled. At the same time, economic output has only doubled. "The fact that the state is growing faster than the economy is not a good development." Parliament had set its priorities naively, was short-sighted and naive, and the SVP was not interested in saving money, said Guggisberg. "It's about less spending growth." Spending on social welfare and development aid in particular must be curbed. "We are currently sending billions of taxpayers' money abroad." Instead, the SVP advocates strengthening the army's defense capabilities, food and agriculture. In addition, the "proven debt brake" must be retained. "Today's debts are tomorrow's taxes," said Guggisberg.

8.29 a.m. SP threatens to reject budget The SP rejects massively higher army spending and is threatening to reject the budget. "Should a majority significantly increase army spending at the expense of international cooperation (IC) and federal personnel, the SP will reject the budget," it said in a press release. "Not only would the right-wing parties once again show that their financial policy is short-sighted and their security policy haphazard, they would also show that they specifically want to prevent investments in equality, climate protection and social security."

8.00 a.m. Welcome to the budget debate From today, Tuesday, the National Council will be debating the federal government's 2025 budget. In times of tight finances and due to the requirements of the debt brake, tough debates are to be expected. blue News provides you with the most important news in the ticker Show more

