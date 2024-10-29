The WAK-N warns of the negative consequences of implementing an inheritance tax. Symbolbild: keystone

The idea of a national inheritance tax is likely to have no chance in parliament. The responsible National Council committee has clearly rejected the proposal.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The parliamentary initiative of EPP National Councillor Marc Jost (BE) has been clearly rejected by the responsible National Council committee.

The idea of a national inheritance tax failed in the National Council's Economic Affairs Committee (WAK-N) by 17 votes to 8.

The initiative called for the introduction of a federal tax on estates of natural persons worth millions to finance the AHV. Show more

The Economic Affairs Committee of the National Council (WAK-N) rejected a parliamentary initiative submitted by EPP National Councillor Marc Jost (BE) by 17 votes to 8, as reported by the Parliamentary Services on Tuesday. The initiative calls for the introduction of a federal tax on estates of natural persons worth millions to finance the AHV.

The popular initiative "For a social climate policy - fairly financed through taxation (Initiative for a future)" submitted by the Juso party aims in the same direction. It calls for the introduction of an inheritance tax of fifty percent on assets of fifty million francs or more. According to a majority of the WAK-N, no indirect counter-proposal should be put forward against this popular initiative.

Preventing double taxation

The majority of the committee cites various reasons for saying no to a national inheritance tax. For example, the levying of an inheritance and estate tax is the responsibility of the cantons. Interference in their tax sovereignty should be avoided, as should the double economic burden that would result from combining a national inheritance tax with the existing wealth tax.

The WAK-N also warns of the negative consequences of implementing an inheritance tax. Wealthy individuals could move their capital abroad. In addition, the succession planning of many family businesses would be jeopardized.

Last but not least, a new way of financing the AHV is out of the question for the majority. An overall view of this pension scheme is needed first.

A minority sees things differently. A national inheritance tax could be seen as a contribution to intergenerational fairness, according to the press release. It would contribute to the additional financial requirements of the AHV.

Great excitement

The Juso inheritance tax initiative and related issues are already causing quite a stir well before a possible vote. Well-known entrepreneurs and the cantons warned of the consequences of the initiative.

The initiative also provides for measures to prevent tax avoidance, particularly with regard to people moving out of Switzerland. According to the text of the initiative, these are to come into force retroactively to the day of the vote.

The Federal Council has already spoken out against the initiative. Retroactive taxation of estates and gifts would be "highly problematic in terms of state policy", it said, for example.

SDA