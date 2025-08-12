The Federal Council had requested a derogation competence for exports of war material. It wants the authority to deviate from the approval criteria for foreign arms deals in exceptional circumstances and to safeguard Switzerland's interests.
The National Council's Security Policy Committee (SIK-N) supports this by 16 votes to 8, as reported by the Parliamentary Services on Tuesday. However, it wants to limit the general exception decided by the Council of States for countries with a similar export regime to Switzerland.
In June, the Council of States also decided on new rules for the re-export of war material. Discussions on this were triggered by requests from EU countries that wanted to resell Swiss armaments in connection with the Russian attack on Ukraine. Discussions on these regulations are still ongoing in the SIK-N.