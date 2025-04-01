  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Individual taxation moves closer National Council committee wants to take the middle way

SDA

1.4.2025 - 19:20

In future, married couples should be taxed in the same way as unmarried couples and complete two separate tax returns.
In future, married couples should be taxed in the same way as unmarried couples and complete two separate tax returns.
sda (Symbolbild)

The National Council committee responsible is proposing a middle course for individual taxation. The decision was extremely close.

01.04.2025, 19:20

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In order to reduce losses for the federal government and cantons, the National Council's Committee for Economic Affairs and Taxation (WAK-N) has taken a middle course with regard to individual taxation.
  • With a narrow majority, it is proposing a tax rate that would reduce the losses from individual taxation to CHF 600 million.
  • The National Council committee also does not want the bill to include any procedural provisions regarding spouses' mutual rights of inspection and objection.
Show more

The losses for the Confederation and cantons from the introduction of individual taxation should be lower than initially planned. The responsible National Council committee is proposing a middle course with this goal.

With a narrow majority, the National Council's Committee for Economic Affairs and Taxation (WAK-N) is proposing a tax rate that would reduce the losses from individual taxation to CHF 600 million. In the Federal Council's version, this would be CHF 870 million per year, in that of the Council of States CHF 380 million.

The WAK-N approved the proposal for the new rate by 13 votes to 12, as reported by the parliamentary services on Tuesday. It also requested that the possibility of transferring child-related deductions between parents be waived. This had been decided by the Council of States in view of the very unequal incomes of couples.

The National Council committee also does not want the bill to include any procedural provisions regarding spouses' mutual rights of inspection and objection. However, there are minority motions in the committee on these three points. The National Council will discuss the bill in the special session at the beginning of May.

The law is the indirect counter-proposal to the popular initiative "For individual taxation regardless of marital status (tax justice initiative)". This was submitted by the FDP women. Individual taxation is to be introduced at federal, cantonal and municipal level in a few years' time.

The WAK-N suspended the centrist popular initiative for the abolition of the marriage penalty in federal tax for married couples. It also reached this decision by 13 votes to 12. The majority was of the opinion that the Council debates on individual taxation should be concluded first.

More on the topic

Additional costs of 3.6 billion. Federal Council opposes abolition of AHV marriage penalty - are you affected?

Additional costs of 3.6 billionFederal Council opposes abolition of AHV marriage penalty - are you affected?

Children, job, home and pension provision. With these 15 tips, you're guaranteed to save on taxes

Children, job, home and pension provisionWith these 15 tips, you're guaranteed to save on taxes