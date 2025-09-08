Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 4.30 a.m.

On Wednesday afternoon, the National Council will decide on the financing of the 13th AHV pension. The additional pension is to be paid out from next year. But how it will be financed is open and controversial.

The debate in the National Council is likely to be exciting. This is because the National Council's Social Affairs and Health Committee (SGK-N) proposed by 13 votes to 12 that the "thirteenth" should only be financed by a VAT increase of 0.7 percentage points, as the Federal Council wants. However, the committee wants to limit the increase until 2030. It made this decision after taking note of new financial prospects for the AHV and the finding that the contribution deficits are likely to be lower than the Federal Council had expected when preparing the dispatch. The majority therefore believes that only transitional funding is required.

The Council of States, on the other hand, wants to increase VAT by up to one percentage point and salary contributions by 0.4 percentage points in two stages to finance the 13th AHV pension. This concept is not limited to the 13th AHV pension, but also takes into account a possible abolition or increase of the married couple's pension fund. Minorities in the National Council committee are proposing to follow the Council of States or - in view of the improved financial prospects for the AHV - to adjust the values of the small chamber's financing concept downwards.

Federal referendum on March 3, 2024 - "Initiative for a 13th AHV pension". (The infographic was created automatically by the typing robot Lena) Graphic: Keystone/Lena

A higher retirement age was also on the table in the preliminary consultation committee. A strong minority wants to call for VAT to be increased by 0.5 percentage points and the pension reference age to be raised by half a year as soon as the AHV equalization fund falls below 90 percent of an annual expenditure. The SGK-N does not want to reduce the federal contribution to the AHV as demanded by the Federal Council. This was already decided by the Council of States in the last summer session.