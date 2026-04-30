The Democracy Initiative, which calls for standardized naturalization procedures throughout the country, is rejected by the conservatives in the National Council. It is supported by the left. (theme picture) Keystone

The Democracy Initiative demands uniform naturalization procedures without the cantons having a say and a legal stay in the country of five years before naturalization. The majority of the responsible committee does not want a counter-proposal to this.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The popular initiative "For a modern citizenship law (democracy initiative)" divides parliament. The bourgeois parties want to reject it, while the SP and Greens want a yes vote. They and the GLP also want a counter-proposal to make it easier for the second generation of foreigners to naturalize.

The initiative would turn naturalization into an administrative act, representatives of the majority argued in the Council on Thursday. For example, poorly integrated people and those with criminal convictions would also be able to obtain a red passport. And only basic knowledge of a national language would be required.

The SP and Greens, on the other hand, argued for uniform rules for all naturalization applicants. The current procedures are complex, expensive and vary from case to case. There was also talk of arbitrariness in their votes.

Minorities propose alternative constitutional amendments: The SP, Greens and GLP are calling for simplified naturalization for the second generation of foreigners as well - today it is only possible for the third generation. The SVP wants other nationalities to be waived in future when naturalization is granted.