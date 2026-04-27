Sessions ticker National Council debates the implementation of the care initiative
Petar Marjanović
27.4.2026
The National Council is tackling a whole bunch of hot topics this week - from care to e-scooters. To start with: an apology to the Yenish and Sinti.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- On Monday, the National Council began a four-day special session in Bern, during which it will deal with additional business without the Council of States.
- On the agenda are better working conditions in the care sector, a digital AHV platform, simpler naturalization and a helmet requirement for e-scooters.
- SP Co-President Mattea Meyer will be back in the chamber for the first time since December after being on sick leave due to overwork.
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Tuesday, April 28, 2026, 07.40 am
National Council debates the implementation of the care initiative
Today, Tuesday, the National Council is debating the implementation of the care initiative, which was clearly approved by the people and the cantons. The conservatives want to streamline the bill for cost reasons. This has already caused heated discussions in the run-up to the parliamentary debate.
The Federal Council wants to improve working conditions in nursing care with a new law. In short, it is focusing on shorter maximum working hours per week, more predictable services and negotiations on collective labor agreements.
However, the National Council committee responsible wants to significantly weaken the bill. The costs in the healthcare sector must be kept under control, argued a conservative majority. The shortage of specialists should not be further exacerbated.
Instead, the majority of the committee argued for a leaner legal regulation that would give the social partners and companies the necessary room for maneuver. This would allow flexible solutions to be agreed with employees that go beyond the law. The fronts are clear ahead of the discussion of the business in the special session: the left-wing side would prefer more regulations, the right-wing side fewer.
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7.41 p.m.
Dealing with Sinti and Yenish is a crime against humanity
The removal and placement of children from the Yenish and Sinti ethnic groups in Switzerland during the 20th century is a crime against humanity. This was stated in a declaration approved by the National Council on Monday.
"Switzerland stands by its history, even if it has an ugly face," said National Councillor Ueli Schmezer (SP/BE), who spoke on behalf of the majority of the Legal Affairs Committee in the Council chamber. During hearings with the population groups, the Commission had realized the dimension of the suffering. According to Schmezer, this affected not only direct victims, but the population group as a whole.
In the declaration, the National Councillor acknowledges "that a minority of Swiss citizens were victims of persecution in their own country that qualifies as a 'crime against humanity' under current international law".
"It recognizes the grave suffering inflicted on the victims and their families by the actions of state institutions and expresses its regret," the statement continued.
The declaration was drawn up by the National Council's Legal Affairs Committee (RK-N) and submitted to the large chamber. The Council voted in favor of the declaration by 100 votes to 67, with 20 abstentions. The SVP parliamentary group and some members of the FDP parliamentary group voted against. Most of the abstentions came from the FDP parliamentary group. The Green, SP, GLP and Center-EPP parliamentary groups voted in favour of the declaration with the exception of one abstention.
The minority was of the opinion that with the recognition by the Federal Council, an additional declaration by the National Council would not bring any institutional added value. This position was represented by National Councillor Mauro Tuena (SVP/ZH) as spokesperson for the minority of the committee. However, the fact that this was a "sad and terrible chapter" was not disputed.
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6.44 p.m.
High earners should no longer have to record their working hours
People with high incomes should no longer have to record their working hours or adhere to working and rest times. The limit should be set at an annual salary of CHF 120,000.
This is the proposal of Jürg Grossen (GLP/BE), which the National Council adopted on Monday by 129 votes to 59 with 3 abstentions, against the will of the Federal Council. Now the Council of States has to comment on this.
Grossen justified the motion by saying that protective mechanisms in the employment law were essential, especially for employees with low incomes. Those who are well qualified and earn well, on the other hand, have more autonomy and can exert more influence on their working conditions. These people need more flexibility.
He said that the aim was to modernize the employment law in a targeted manner, not to abolish employee protection. After all, the world of work has changed. "We work in a more digital, international and project-based way," he said. Exceptions should be possible for pregnant women or breastfeeding mothers.
In the eyes of the Federal Council, companies have enough leeway to structure their working hours with the current employment law. Flexible working is already possible, said Federal President and Minister of Economic Affairs Guy Parmelin.
The relevant regulations had been drawn up together with the social partners. Parmelin also argued that the general abolition of working and rest time regulations would undermine health protection in companies.
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6.41 p.m.
National Council calls for manufacturer's warranty for directly imported cars
The manufacturer's warranty should apply to all cars imported into Switzerland, regardless of the sales channel. This is what the National Council is demanding.
On Monday, it approved a motion by Gerhard Pfister (center/ZG) by 109 votes to 82, with one abstention. According to the Competition Commission (ComCo), vehicles that are imported in parallel or directly would lose their manufacturer's warranty, Pfister explained.
Electric cars are particularly affected. Pfister argued that these vehicles have a manufacturer's warranty of eight to ten years on their batteries. Without a manufacturer's warranty, car owners would quickly have to pay around CHF 16,000 for a replacement battery.
Denying owners warranties is arbitrary and economically useless, said Pfister in the Council. For consumers, the refusal was incomprehensible. This barrier to trade should be abolished.
The Federal Council spoke out against the motion. A two-year warranty applies to all cars, said Economics Minister Guy Parmelin. What goes beyond this is at the discretion of manufacturers and dealers. The restriction to vehicles imported and sold via authorized dealers was permissible. The Council of States now has to decide on the motion.
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2.43 p.m.
SP Co-President Mattea Meyer returns
SP Co-President and Zurich National Councillor Mattea Meyer returned to the Federal Parliament today. "I am full of energy and joy for my political commitment," said the Zurich National Councillor in an interview published on Monday. She has once again consciously said yes to political life. "And that feels very right."
Meyer returned to her seat next to Aargau SP National Councillor Cédric Wermuth shortly before the start of the session. In contrast to birthdays, for example, her return was not announced by the President of the Council. Meyers returned to a packed National Council chamber (for once). New Council members were sworn in at the start of the special session. In addition, a new place as vote counter was appointed.
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Monday, April 27, 2.40 p.m.
Session begins with swearing-in ceremony
Six new National Councillors took office at the start of the special session. Four are members of the SP parliamentary group and two join the ranks of the Greens. All of them took their oath of office on Monday.
The new members of the SP parliamentary group are 40-year-old Arbër Bullakaj from the canton of St. Gallen, 38-year-old Loïc Dobler from the canton of Jura, 36-year-old Michèle Dünki-Bättig from the canton of Zurich and 43-year-old Miriam Locher from Basel-Landschaft.
They replace Claudia Friedl (SG), Pierre-Alain Fridez (JU), Céline Widmer (ZH) and Eric Nussbaumer (BL), who stepped down at the end of the spring session.
There are two new faces in the Green parliamentary group: Anna-Béatrice Schmaltz (ZH) and Laura Gantenbein (SO). The 33-year-old Schmaltz succeeds Balthasar Glättli, who was elected to the Zurich city government together with SP politician Widmer. The 36-year-old Gantenbein takes over the seat from Felix Wettstein.
Four days, a full hall and lots of topics: The special session of the National Council starts this Monday afternoon in the Federal Parliament. Until Thursday, the 200 representatives of the people will be debating better conditions for nursing staff, digital access to AHV, simpler naturalization and a helmet requirement for e-scooters.
SP Co-President Mattea Meyer will also be taking part again. This is the first session week for the Zurich native since December: she was on sick leave for a long time due to overwork.
Special session to reduce the flood of business
Parliament normally sits four times a year for three weeks each - in spring, summer, fall and winter. If that's not enough, the National Council adds an extra week. This is exactly what is happening now. The Council of States is not invited, only the upper chamber meets.
Background: Since 2009, the National Council has had to take an extra week of this kind at least once a year, provided enough business is "ready for discussion". The reason: the mountain of proposals is growing faster than Parliament can process them.
There is now also a ban on tabling motions this week. This means that Council members are not allowed to submit any new motions, but must focus on what is already on the table. The National Council itself adopted this rule in 2024 to stem the tide somewhat.
These are the topics
- Monday - Apology to the Yenish and Sinti:
The first topic is a dark chapter in Swiss history: up until 1973, around 2,000 Yenish and Sinti children were taken from their families as part of the infamous "Children of the Country Road" campaign. The Federal Council has already recognized this persecution as a crime against humanity. Now Parliament is to follow suit.
- Tuesday - More protection for carers?
The National Council is discussing the implementation of the care initiative, which was approved by the people in 2021. It is about better working conditions for care professionals - specifically, for example, working hours. The Federal Council wants clear rules, while a conservative majority in the committee prefers to give employers and trade unions leeway.
- Wednesday - AHV at the click of a mouse:
Social security schemes are to enter the digital age. An "e-platform 1st pillar" is planned, which insured persons can use to view their AHV and IV dossiers online in future.
- Thursday: Finally, two exciting topics: The "Democracy Initiative" calls for simpler naturalization procedures for foreigners living here. And a motion calls for a helmet and driving license requirement for e-scooters - an ongoing topic after several serious accidents.