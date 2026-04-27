National Council debates the implementation of the care initiative

7.41 p.m.

The removal and placement of children from the Yenish and Sinti ethnic groups in Switzerland during the 20th century is a crime against humanity. This was stated in a declaration approved by the National Council on Monday.

"Switzerland stands by its history, even if it has an ugly face," said National Councillor Ueli Schmezer (SP/BE), who spoke on behalf of the majority of the Legal Affairs Committee in the Council chamber. During hearings with the population groups, the Commission had realized the dimension of the suffering. According to Schmezer, this affected not only direct victims, but the population group as a whole.

Ueli Schmezer spoke in favor of the declaration. KEYSTONE

In the declaration, the National Councillor acknowledges "that a minority of Swiss citizens were victims of persecution in their own country that qualifies as a 'crime against humanity' under current international law".

"It recognizes the grave suffering inflicted on the victims and their families by the actions of state institutions and expresses its regret," the statement continued.

The declaration was drawn up by the National Council's Legal Affairs Committee (RK-N) and submitted to the large chamber. The Council voted in favor of the declaration by 100 votes to 67, with 20 abstentions. The SVP parliamentary group and some members of the FDP parliamentary group voted against. Most of the abstentions came from the FDP parliamentary group. The Green, SP, GLP and Center-EPP parliamentary groups voted in favour of the declaration with the exception of one abstention.

The minority was of the opinion that with the recognition by the Federal Council, an additional declaration by the National Council would not bring any institutional added value. This position was represented by National Councillor Mauro Tuena (SVP/ZH) as spokesperson for the minority of the committee. However, the fact that this was a "sad and terrible chapter" was not disputed.