Federal Parliament ticker National Council decides on financing the 13th AHV pension +++ National Council opposes reform plans for Swiss Post
Petar Marjanović
10.9.2025
In September, the Federal Parliament will once again be full of elected members of the National Council and Council of States. blue News summarizes the most important decisions in the session ticker.
Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 4.30 a.m.
National Council decides on financing the 13th AHV pension
On Wednesday afternoon, the National Council will decide on the financing of the 13th AHV pension. The additional pension is to be paid out from next year. But how it will be financed is open and controversial.
The debate in the National Council is likely to be exciting. This is because the National Council's Social Affairs and Health Committee (SGK-N) proposed by 13 votes to 12 that the "thirteenth" should only be financed by a VAT increase of 0.7 percentage points, as the Federal Council wants. However, the committee wants to limit the increase until 2030. It made this decision after taking note of new financial prospects for the AHV and the finding that the contribution deficits are likely to be lower than the Federal Council had expected when preparing the dispatch. The majority therefore believes that only transitional funding is required.
The Council of States, on the other hand, wants to increase VAT by up to one percentage point and salary contributions by 0.4 percentage points in two stages to finance the 13th AHV pension. This concept is not limited to the 13th AHV pension, but also takes into account a possible abolition or increase of the married couple's pension fund. Minorities in the National Council committee are proposing to follow the Council of States or - in view of the improved financial prospects for the AHV - to adjust the values of the small chamber's financing concept downwards.
A higher retirement age was also on the table in the preliminary consultation committee. A strong minority wants to call for VAT to be increased by 0.5 percentage points and the pension reference age to be raised by half a year as soon as the AHV equalization fund falls below 90 percent of an annual expenditure. The SGK-N does not want to reduce the federal contribution to the AHV as demanded by the Federal Council. This was already decided by the Council of States in the last summer session.
7.13 p.m.
National Council opposes reform plans for Swiss Post
All houses that are inhabited all year round should receive mail, and letters, parcels and newspapers should continue to arrive in letterboxes at least as punctually as they do today. With these demands, the National Council is opposing the Federal Council's plans.
On Tuesday, the National Council voted 151 to 33 with 11 abstentions in favor of a motion by its Committee for Transport and Telecommunications (KVF-N). Now the Council of States still has to decide. The motion was submitted against the backdrop of the so-called "small postal reform" that the Federal Council is currently working on.
1.09 p.m.
National Council does not yet want to force radio stations to use DAB broadcasting
Radio stations in Switzerland should be able to continue broadcasting their programs via FM transmitters beyond 2026. This is what the National Council is demanding.
With 124 votes in favor, 62 against and eight abstentions, the large chamber said yes to a motion by the Committee for Transport and Telecommunications (KVF-N) on Wednesday. The committee had passed the motion with the casting vote of its chairman Philipp Kutter (center/ZH). Now the Council of States has the floor.
The majority in the National Council is calling for the planned discontinuation of FM broadcasting at the end of 2026 to be abandoned and for the current FM radio licenses to be extended instead or for a new tender procedure to be carried out for the period from 2027. For them, being forced to switch to DAB+ is unacceptable.
12.45 p.m.
Council of States against recognition of Palestine by Switzerland
The Council of States does not want Switzerland to recognize the state of Palestine for the time being. On Tuesday, it rejected an initiative by the Canton of Geneva calling for this.
The Federal Council is responsible for the recognition of a state, not Parliament, said Marco Chiesa (SVP/TI), President of the Council of States' Foreign Affairs Committee, on behalf of the majority of the Committee.
In the debate on the motion, Chiesa added that the prerequisites for recognizing Palestine as a state were lacking. The terrorist organization Hamas, which has the say in the Gaza Strip, does not recognize the state of Israel and wants to destroy it.
11.25 a.m.
Council of States wants Switzerland to participate in the EU asylum solidarity mechanism
Switzerland should in principle be able to participate in the EU asylum solidarity mechanism. This is the opinion of the Council of States. Participation in the mechanism is voluntary for Switzerland.
On Tuesday, the Council of States said yes to participation in the EU solidarity mechanism by 37 votes to 6. This is intended to ensure that EU states under migratory pressure are relieved by other member states, for example by taking on asylum seekers, providing funds or operational assistance.
The Council of States followed the majority of the responsible committee and set conditions for participation, also in order to build a bridge to the National Council. The Dublin system for the acceptance of asylum seekers by the country of first asylum must "essentially" work for Switzerland.
10.55 a.m.
Councillors want to take agricultural interests into account in PFAS
In addition to the risks to the environment and health, Parliament also wants economic aspects to be taken into account when setting limit values for PFAS. It also wants the federal government to provide financial support to farms whose products contain excessive levels of the so-called perpetual chemicals.
On Tuesday, the National Council adopted a motion from the Council of States' Committee for the Environment, Spatial Planning and Energy (Urek-S) regarding the limit values. It approved the corresponding point of the motion by 129 votes to 61 with four abstentions. The motion focuses in particular on the effects of limit values on agriculture and water suppliers.
The small chamber had already approved the motion in June. Because the National Council made changes to some points, it now has to deal with the matter again.
9.28 a.m.
Principle of non-violent parenting to be enshrined in law
Parents must raise children without the use of violence. This principle is now expressly enshrined in the Swiss Civil Code (CC). After the National Council, the Council of States has also spoken out in favor of this.
Federal Councillor Beat Jans said during the hearing: "With this bill, we want to prevent parents from using violence in the upbringing of their children. We don't want them to use slaps or blows, threats or insults as a punitive measure."
On Tuesday, the small chamber approved an amendment to the Civil Code introduced by the Federal Council without much discussion and by 33 votes to 4 with 7 abstentions. The National Council had already approved the bill in May. The amendment still has to go through the final votes of both chambers at the end of the fall session before it can enter into force.
9.22 a.m.
Important mail from Saturday will in future be deemed to have been delivered on Monday
In future, important mail items that trigger a deadline and land in the letterbox on Saturday will in principle only be deemed to have been delivered on Monday. This has been decided by the Federal Assembly.
On Tuesday, the Council of States unanimously approved a revision of several decrees to this effect, which had been submitted to it by the Federal Council. This concerns, for example, contract terminations and court rulings that can be contested. A time limit begins to run when these are served.
According to the Federal Council, the Code of Civil Procedure already stipulates that the time limit for such important items does not begin to run until Monday if they are received on Saturday. The state government wants to extend this principle to all federal law.
If important letters are delivered on Saturdays instead of another working day, this should not lead to legal disadvantages for the recipients, it argued.
As the National Council already approved the amendments to the law in June, the bill is ready for the final vote at the end of the current fall session. It is expected that the bill will be definitively adopted: The National Council approved the legislative package by 184 votes to 0 with one abstention.
9.18 a.m.
Parliament approves digitized visa applications for the Schengen area
Visa applications for the Schengen area, to which Switzerland belongs, are to be submitted digitally in future. Parliament has agreed to amend Swiss law accordingly.
On Tuesday, the Council of States voted 36 to 7 in favor of the bill, which provides for amendments to the Foreign Nationals Act. This affects visas for stays of up to ninety days. The National Council had already approved this; it is ready for the final vote. Switzerland will join the visa platform in 2030 at the earliest.
8.37 a.m.
National Council: PFAS debate in full swing
Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 4.30 a.m.
Electricity Commission provides information on electricity tariffs on Tuesday
The Federal Electricity Commission is holding a media conference in Bern this Tuesday to provide information on electricity tariffs for the coming year. Last year, it announced an average reduction in electricity prices of ten percent for 2025. There are also signs that the situation will ease in 2026: in a survey of its members conducted by the Association of Swiss Electricity Companies (VSE) in July, the majority of companies reported tariff reductions. The reason for this was falling prices on the electricity market.
However, of the 318 companies contacted by the association in the summer, only 25 stated their absolute electricity tariffs for 2026. On average, their tariffs will fall by between three and four percent. Other companies had also announced falling tariffs, but without being able to quantify them precisely.
Current announcements from various electricity companies also point to this. For example, the Zug energy supplier WWZ, Elektrizitätswerke des Kantons Zürich, BKW Energie AG and Industrielle Werke Basel have all announced electricity price reductions of between 1 and 26 percent.
On the other hand, price increases have also been announced. For example, the Central Swiss energy company CKW intends to increase its electricity tariffs for private customers by around 19 percent in the coming year. The energy supplier attributes this increase to changes in the legal framework and increased costs for balancing energy. Energie Wasser Bern will also be increasing its electricity tariffs by five percent next year.
7.33 pm
Council of States wants new titles in higher vocational education and training
The Council of States wants to counteract the shortage of skilled workers with practical vocational training. Among other things, it wants to make higher vocational education and training more attractive with the new titles "Professional Bachelor" and "Professional Master". The small chamber approved a corresponding amendment to the Federal Vocational and Professional Education and Training Act by 45 votes to 0 with no abstentions.
The National Council will have to deal with this next. The existing titles will not be replaced by the revised law; instead, "Professional Bachelor" and "Professional Master" will be added to the titles. The Federal Council's draft also stipulates, among other things, that federal professional and higher professional examinations can now also be taken in English.
People with the relevant qualifications have the lowest risk of becoming unemployed and excellent salary prospects, said Economics Minister Guy Parmelin. However, the corresponding diplomas are generally not known abroad.
7.09 p.m.
Federal Council reviews taxation of nicotine-containing products
The Federal Council is reviewing the taxation of nicotine-containing products. Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter has agreed to this. However, she does not want to increase tobacco tax. On Monday, the National Council approved a postulate by Niklaus Gugger (EVP/ZH) by 98 votes to 90.
Gugger justified his motion with the preventive effect of tobacco taxes and immediately proposed increasing them by ten percent. This ten percent increase would reduce tobacco consumption by four percent and even by eight percent among young people. However, the proportion of smokers in Switzerland is currently stagnating at a high level and measures are needed.
Andreas Glarner (SVP/AG) Gugger explained that he had had enough of the "health worshippers" all over the country. Of course, the Federal Council would never oppose more taxes. "Only vegetables will remain tax-free," he predicted.
President Keller-Sutter expressed her willingness to review the taxation of nicotine products. However, she rejected an increase in tobacco tax. This would encourage smuggling and drive smokers abroad.
-
6.36 p.m.
National Council: No fixed salary cap for top bankers
The National Council has decided not to introduce a fixed salary cap for top bankers. Instead, systemically important banks should in future apply remuneration systems that do not create false incentives and only allow bonuses to be paid for business success. With this watered-down proposal, Parliament is following the recommendations of the PUK on the downfall of Credit Suisse. The motion will now go back to the Council of States.
The original demand for an upper limit of three to five million francs per year was accepted by a narrow majority in the Council of States in March.
In the National Council, it received support from the left-wing camp, but failed due to opposition from a majority. Federal President Karin Keller-Sutter emphasized that the Federal Council rejected the original motion, but could support the watered-down version. A report with concrete measures on the remuneration practices of systemically important banks is currently being drafted.
6.30 p.m.
Council of States: Severin Brüngger succeeds Simon Stocker
The new FDP member of the Council of States from Schaffhausen, Severin Brüngger, took the oath of office on Monday and officially began his work in the small chamber.
The 47-year-old airline pilot and cantonal and city parliamentarian succeeds Simon Stocker (SP), who had to vacate his seat following a ruling by the Federal Supreme Court. With Brüngger and Hannes Germann (SVP), the Schaffhausen Council of States is now once again made up entirely of members from the middle classes.
Stocker had only been elected in autumn 2023, but had to resign because his center of life was in Zurich according to the court and he therefore did not meet the eligibility requirements.
16.01 hrs
Session begins with Keller-Sutter's speech - new rent model in the works
The fall session has begun: National Council President Maja Riniker opened the session at 2.30 p.m. sharp.
President Karin Keller-Sutter (FDP) kicked off the session with a speech on the Federal Council's goals for 2026. The Federal Council's guidelines remain the same: prosperity, digitalization, cohesion, security and peace as well as climate and resources.
However, the following is exciting: In the second half of 2026, the Federal Council plans to "take note" of a report on a possible new rent model.
As a reminder, rents are currently based on a reference interest rate that is geared towards mortgages. If interest rates rise, rents usually rise too. However, many apartments are no longer built with mortgages, but with investor capital. This means lower costs for corporations, but higher rents for tenants. The Federal Council admits that the model "no longer corresponds to today's reality".
What a new model could look like is still open. The original plan was for the Federal Council to decide as early as spring 2025 "on the specific amendment to the ordinance and how to proceed with the rent model". With today's declaration, the Federal Council is making a commitment to Parliament that it will have completed its work by the end of 2026 at the latest.
Nothing was decided today - the National Council merely took note of the declaration.
3.45 p.m.
"Franc" instead of "Swiss franc" in the constitution
Parliament has reached an agreement: In future, the Federal Constitution should state that the Swiss currency is the "franc" - not the "Swiss franc".
The National Council and Council of States have thus amended the Federal Council's direct counter-proposal to the cash initiative of the Freedom Movement Switzerland (FBS). The background to the decision is that banknotes also only say "francs" and the currency is also used in Liechtenstein. The counter-proposal is therefore ready for the final vote at the end of the fall session.
The FBS's cash initiative demands that a sufficient amount of cash remains available at all times and that the people and the cantons have a say if the franc is ever replaced by another currency. The Federal Council shares this concern in principle, but has submitted a more precisely formulated counter-proposal: Two new sentences are to be added to the constitution - that the supply of cash is guaranteed and that the national currency is the franc.
If a vote is held, voters will be able to choose between the initiative and the counter-proposal.
12.52 p.m.
Debate on Monday evening: Farmers fight for survival - retailers cash in
Consumers are paying more and more, but there is no money on the farms - two to three farms disappear every day. Now more transparency in the food chain should show who really earns from the food. The Council of States will decide on the proposal on Monday evening shortly before 8 pm.
Monday, September 8, 2025, 8.18 a.m.
Start of the fall session in Bern
The fall session of the National Council and Council of States begins this afternoon in Bern. Several popular initiatives are on the agenda - including the SRG halving initiative and, towards the end of the session, the SVP initiative "No 10 million Switzerland".
In the first week, the National Council will discuss, among other things, stricter regulation of so-called perpetual chemicals (PFAS) and support measures for affected farms.
The meeting of the National Council starts today at 2.30 pm. The President of the Swiss Confederation and Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter will be a guest and will begin by presenting the Federal Council's annual objectives for 2026. The debate on the popular initiative "Yes to an independent, free Swiss currency with coins or banknotes (cash is freedom)", including a direct counter-proposal, is also eagerly awaited.
The Council of States starts at 4.15 pm. It will begin with the swearing-in of the new FDP member of the Council of States from Schaffhausen, Severin Brüngger, who succeeds Simon Stocker (SP). Stocker was removed from office following a decision by the Federal Supreme Court and missed out on re-election in the summer.
Federal Councillor and Minister of Economic Affairs Guy Parmelin is expected to follow. Among other things, he will address the Vocational Training Act and the Cartel Act. A proposal for more transparency in agriculture will also be discussed - a separate article will follow. The meeting is scheduled to end at 8 pm.