At its special session today, the National Council will discuss, among other things, working conditions in the care sector and an initiative for new requirements for naturalization. (Archive image) Keystone

The National Council is holding a special session from Monday to Thursday. Among the items on the agenda are improved working conditions for care professionals and an initiative for a harmonized approach to naturalization. Below is an overview:

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FAHRENDE: On the first day of its special session, the National Council will decide on a declaration in which it recognizes the persecution of the Swiss Yenish and Sinti as a crime against humanity. By 1973, around 2000 Yenish children had been taken from their families. The Federal Council has already recognized the persecution of the Sinti and Yenish as a crime against humanity. According to the wishes of its responsible committee, the National Council should state in its declaration "that a minority of Swiss citizens were victims of persecution in their own country which, according to current international law, qualifies as a crime against humanity".

(Business number 26.024, discussed on April 27)

NURSING: The National Council deals with legal requirements for working conditions in the care sector. The reason for this is the second stage of the implementation of the care initiative, which was approved by voters at the ballot box in November 2021. A conservative majority of the responsible National Council committee wants to forego several measures for cost reasons and give the social partners more room for maneuver. The Federal Council, on the other hand, wants to improve working conditions in the care sector with shorter maximum working hours per week, more predictable services and negotiations on collective labor agreements. The National Council is the first chamber to decide on the dossier.

(Business number 25.054, to be discussed on April 28)

SOCIAL SERVICES: Insured persons should be able to view their AHV and IV dossiers digitally in future. The National Council will decide on the legal basis required for this digitization project. The core of the bill is the "1st pillar e-platform" for AHV, IV and supplementary benefits. The responsible committee of the National Council is generally in agreement with the bill. However, SVP representatives have voiced their opposition. Among other things, they argue that the concerns of the cantons and the cantonal compensation funds must be taken into account. The Federal Council should therefore revise the bill once again.

(Business number 25.075, discussed on April 29)

CITIZENSHIP: The first decisions will be made in the special session of the National Council on the democracy initiative. This initiative demands that the federal government should now be responsible for legislation on the naturalization of foreign nationals. Applicants would be entitled to naturalization after five years of legal residence in Switzerland, regardless of their settlement permit. Like the Federal Council, the majority of the National Council committee is proposing a "no" to the initiative and does not want a counter-proposal. The initiative was launched by the civil society alliance "Aktion Vierviertel".

(Business number 25.081, discussed on April 30)

E-SCOOTERS: The National Council is dealing with the question of whether a helmet and driving license should be mandatory for riding e-scooters. It has received a corresponding motion from its transport committee. Anyone wishing to ride an e-scooter must not only wear a helmet and carry a driving license, but should also no longer be allowed to take a second person on the pillion. Today, e-scooters that travel at speeds of up to 25 kilometers per hour are classified as "light motorcycles", the commission wrote in response to the motion. However, they could be made faster with little effort and would then be comparable to mopeds or fast e-bikes. The Federal Council rejects the motion.

(Business number 26.3010, discussed on April 30)