Under strict conditions, the transfer of Swiss weapons to war zones should be possible in future. The National Council committee responsible has tabled a compromise proposal. (archive picture) sda

A political balancing act is dividing parliament: should Switzerland be allowed to supply weapons to belligerent NATO states? The National Council is debating the export of war material: in future, weapons should also be allowed to be supplied to countries involved in armed conflicts.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The National Council is debating a bill that would allow the export of Swiss war material to Western countries even if they are involved in war.

Critics warn of a breach of neutrality and see risks due to relaxed rules on the transfer of weapons.

While conservative parties support the bill, the SP and Greens have announced a referendum and criticize economic interests in particular. Show more

It is a political tightrope act with explosive force: on Tuesday, the National Council will debate far-reaching relaxations to the export of Swiss war material - and this in the midst of a time of global tensions. The bill is already causing heated discussions about neutrality, international responsibility and economic interests in the run-up to the debate, as reported by SRF.

Specifically, it is about 25 Western countries - including NATO states in particular - being allowed to purchase Swiss armaments in future, even if they are involved in a military conflict. And this is explosive: until now, a strict export ban has applied in such cases. In future, Germany, for example, would be able to purchase Swiss air defense systems - even if it were simultaneously involved in a war against Russia in the Baltic states. The prerequisite: the weapons would not be used directly in the conflict zone.

On Tuesday, the National Council will debate whether countries should be allowed to purchase Swiss weapons in an emergency. sda

But this is precisely where the dilemma lies. International law professor Evelyne Schmid from the University of Lausanne warns that the Federal Council's planned discretionary powers are tricky in terms of neutrality law. "A neutral country must treat all states equally," she warns. Although the Federal Council retains a right of veto - for example, if arms deliveries would clearly violate the law of neutrality - a clear line has not yet been drawn.

Transfer rules would also be weakened

Not only the direct export, but also the so-called re-export is up for discussion: today, states may only transfer Swiss weapons with the express consent of Switzerland. In future, they would be free to do so. Critics see this as a security risk. Left-wing parties and international law experts warn that Swiss war material could end up in the hands of terrorist groups or unjust regimes in a roundabout way - such as via Great Britain, which passed on weapons to the United Arab Emirates, which ultimately ended up in Sudan.

There is broad support in the National Council: The FDP, SVP and the Center Party are united behind the bill. There is also support in the Council of States - but it could be close there. The SP and the Greens are up in arms and have already announced a referendum. Their criticism: the planned easing of restrictions will not help Ukraine, but will primarily strengthen the interests of the arms industry.