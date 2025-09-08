6.36 p.m.

The National Council has decided not to introduce a fixed salary cap for top bankers. Instead, systemically important banks should in future apply remuneration systems that do not create false incentives and only allow bonuses in the event of business success. With this watered-down proposal, Parliament is following the recommendations of the PUK on the downfall of Credit Suisse. The motion will now go back to the Council of States.

In future, systemically important banks should apply remuneration systems that do not set false incentives and only allow bonuses in the event of business success. (symbolic image) Keystone/Peter Klaunzer

The original demand for an upper limit of three to five million francs per year was accepted by a narrow majority in the Council of States in March.

In the National Council, it received support from the left-wing camp, but failed due to opposition from a majority. Federal President Karin Keller-Sutter emphasized that the Federal Council rejected the original motion, but could support the watered-down version. A report with concrete measures on the remuneration practices of systemically important banks is currently being drafted.