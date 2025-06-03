Anyone who has served a term in the Federal Council is entitled to a pension sda

Former federal councillors, federal judges and federal chancellors will retain their special status in terms of pension provision: the National Council rejects the abolition of retirement pensions. This means that magistrates will continue to be better off than ordinary insured persons.

On Tuesday, it rejected a parliamentary initiative by Rémy Wyssmann (SVP/SO) to subject magistrates to the occupational pension scheme by 93 votes to 90 with 3 abstentions. The large chamber thus followed a minority of its committee responsible for the matter and the will of the majority of the Council of States committee. The matter is now closed.

Retirement pension corresponds to half the salary of the Federal Council

Under current law, members of the federal government, federal judges and federal chancellors receive a retirement pension instead of a pension. This is because elected persons have no pension provision and no income or pension after resigning or being voted out of office.

The pension corresponds to half the salary in office. With a current Federal Council salary of around CHF 460,000, this results in a pension of around CHF 230,000. However, former magistrates only receive this money if they do not pursue any other lucrative activity after their resignation.

Fear of collusion

This pension has been controversial for some time. The narrow majority of the National Council's State Policy Committee (SPK-N) wanted to abolish it altogether. The amended regulation should also be subject to a referendum - for reasons of democratic policy.

Magistrates would otherwise have a "credibility problem", said Wyssmann in the Council. The population would not understand that federal councillors, federal chancellors and federal judges would be treated more favorably than normal insured persons. Committee spokesman Philippe Nantermod (FDP/VS) spoke of an "old-fashioned, anachronistic system" that should be adapted to a modern pension system.

However, a minority of the SPK-N successfully opposed the planned deletion: "We all have an interest in ensuring that if a Federal Councillor finds that he can no longer perform his duties one hundred percent, he does not cling to his office for financial reasons," said Céline Widmer (SP/ZH).

The removal of privileges could also lead to collusion and corruption. In addition, it is important for parliament, as the electoral body of the Federal Council or the federal judges, to make decisions regardless of seniority or problems with the pension fund, said Widmer.

Dispute over Blocher's pension

Christoph Blocher, among others, had caused a stir over the pension. The former SVP Federal Councillor waived his pension for the time being after not being re-elected in 2007. However, in July 2020 he claimed an additional CHF 2.7 million. He argued that he was entitled to the money and that he now wanted to donate it and not leave it to the state.

In the end, the Federal Council decided to grant Blocher a pension equivalent to five years, i.e. around CHF 1.1 million. The government ruled out any future retrospective payments.