Nuclear Power Plant Dispute in the Federal Parliament National Council yields to SVP criticism and changes its vote: “The pressure was too great”
Dominik Müller
18.6.2026
The vote on the “Stop Blackout” initiative ended Thursday with 99 votes to 98 in favor of a ban on new nuclear power plants until 2035. A few minutes later, the decision was overturned. The center-left suspects attempts to exert pressure. The dissenting member denies this.
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- The “Stop Blackout” initiative is to be countered with an indirect counterproposal. On Thursday, the National Council initially decided by a narrow margin of one vote to maintain the ban on building nuclear power plants until 2035.
- The narrow decision was made possible by the abstention of SVP caucus member Daniel Sormanni. Sormanni had previously abstained as well.
- After the vote, National Council members captured on camera how SVP leadership figures spoke with Sormanni. The center-left speaks of “attempts to exert pressure,” because Sormanni changed his mind after the conversations.
It was one of those votes where, in the National Council, every single vote suddenly counts. The tally stood at 99 to 98 on Thursday morning at 10:38 a.m. A razor-thin majority wanted to maintain the ban on new nuclear power plants in Switzerland until 2035.
The man who tipped the scales was Daniel Sormanni. The Geneva National Council member is not a member of the SVP, but sits in the SVP parliamentary group as a member of the Mouvement citoyens genevois. As he had done before, he abstained this time as well. In doing so, he helped the center-left secure a victory—if only for a moment.
But the moment did not last long.
Immediately after the vote, several SVP National Council members approached Sormanni, who was sitting prominently at the front among the vote counters. Among them were SVP caucus leader Thomas Aeschi and National Council member Andreas Glarner. Only those involved know exactly what was said.
To several members of the Council, however, the scene appeared to be a publicly visible attempt to change Sormanni’s mind.
Abstimmung über Antrag Müller-Altermatt (AKW-Bauverbot bis 2035)
|Name
|Partei
|Kanton
|Stimme
|Jean-Luc Addor
|SVP
|VS
|Ja
|Cyril Aellen
|FDP
|GE
|Ja
|Thomas Aeschi
|SVP
|ZG
|Ja
|Islam Alijaj
|SP
|ZH
|Nein
|Céline Amaudruz
|SVP
|GE
|Ja
|Emmanuel Amoos
|SP
|VS
|Nein
|Gerhard Andrey
|Grüne
|FR
|Nein
|Sibel Arslan
|Grüne
|BS
|Nein
|Christine Badertscher
|Grüne
|BE
|Nein
|Jacqueline Badran
|SP
|ZH
|Nein
|Maya Bally
|Mitte
|AG
|Nein
|Bettina Balmer
|FDP
|ZH
|Ja
|Nicole Barandun
|Mitte
|ZH
|Nein
|Kilian Baumann
|Grüne
|BE
|Nein
|Martin Bäumle
|GLP
|ZH
|Nein
|Samuel Bendahan
|SP
|VD
|Nein
|Rudi Berli
|Grüne
|GE
|Nein
|Kathrin Bertschy
|GLP
|BE
|Nein
|Edgar Bischof
|SVP
|AR
|Ja
|Thomas Bläsi
|SVP
|GE
|Ja
|Dominik Blunschy
|Mitte
|SZ
|Nein
|Philipp Matthias Bregy
|Mitte
|VS
|Nein
|Florence Brenzikofer
|Grüne
|BL
|Nein
|Simona Brizzi
|SP
|AG
|Nein
|Roland Rino Büchel
|SVP
|SG
|Ja
|Michaël Buffat
|SVP
|VD
|Ja
|Manfred Bühler
|SVP
|BE
|Ja
|Arbër Bullakaj
|SP
|SG
|Nein
|Christine Bulliard-Marbach
|Mitte
|FR
|Nein
|Thomas Burgherr
|SVP
|AG
|Ja
|Roman Bürgi
|SVP
|SZ
|Ja
|Yvonne Bürgin
|Mitte
|ZH
|Nein
|Didier Calame
|SVP
|NE
|Ja
|Hasan Candan
|SP
|LU
|Nein
|Martin Candinas
|Mitte
|GR
|Nein
|Isabelle Chappuis
|Mitte
|VD
|Ja
|Clarence Chollet
|Grüne
|NE
|Nein
|Katja Christ
|GLP
|BS
|Nein
|Christophe Clivaz
|Grüne
|VS
|Nein
|Damien Cottier
|FDP
|NE
|Ja
|Brigitte Crottaz
|SP
|VD
|Nein
|Christian Dandrès
|SP
|GE
|Nein
|Thomas de Courten
|SVP
|BL
|Ja
|Andrea de Meuron
|Grüne
|BE
|Nein
|Simone de Montmollin
|FDP
|GE
|Ja
|Jacqueline de Quattro
|FDP
|VD
|Ja
|Linda De Ventura
|SP
|SH
|Nein
|Marcel Dettling
|SVP
|SZ
|Ja
|Loïc Dobler
|SP
|JU
|Nein
|Marcel Dobler
|FDP
|SG
|Ja
|Martine Docourt
|SP
|NE
|Nein
|Michèle Dünki-Bättig
|SP
|ZH
|Nein
|Regina Durrer-Knobel
|Mitte
|NW
|Nein
|Mike Egger
|SVP
|SG
|Ja
|Alex Farinelli
|FDP
|TI
|Ja
|Laurence Fehlmann Rielle
|SP
|GE
|Nein
|Nina Fehr Düsel
|SVP
|ZH
|Ja
|Olivier Feller
|FDP
|VD
|Ja
|Benjamin Fischer
|SVP
|ZH
|Ja
|Giorgio Fonio
|Mitte
|TI
|Nein
|Sylvain Freymond
|SVP
|VD
|Ja
|Tamara Funiciello
|SP
|BE
|Nein
|Andreas Gafner
|SVP
|BE
|Ja
|Benoît Gaillard
|SP
|VD
|Nein
|Laura Gantenbein
|Grüne
|SO
|Nein
|Walter Gartmann
|SVP
|SG
|Ja
|Anna Giacometti
|FDP
|GR
|Ja
|Simone Gianini
|FDP
|TI
|Ja
|Benjamin Giezendanner
|SVP
|AG
|Ja
|Andreas Glarner
|SVP
|AG
|Ja
|Christian Glur
|SVP
|AG
|Ja
|Nadine Gobet
|FDP
|FR
|Ja
|Roger Golay
|SVP
|GE
|Ja
|Michael Götte
|SVP
|SG
|Ja
|Michael Graber
|SVP
|VS
|Ja
|Corina Gredig
|GLP
|ZH
|Nein
|Jürg Grossen
|GLP
|BE
|Nein
|Franz Grüter
|SVP
|LU
|Ja
|Niklaus-Samuel Gugger
|Mitte
|ZH
|Nein
|Lars Guggisberg
|SVP
|BE
|Ja
|Diana Gutjahr
|SVP
|TG
|Ja
|Barbara Gysi
|SP
|SG
|Nein
|Greta Gysin
|Grüne
|TI
|Nein
|Martin Haab
|SVP
|ZH
|Ja
|Patrick Hässig
|GLP
|ZH
|Nein
|Stefanie Heimgartner
|SVP
|AG
|Ja
|Erich Hess
|SVP
|BE
|Ja
|Lorenz Hess
|Mitte
|BE
|Nein
|Alois Huber
|SVP
|AG
|Ja
|Martin Hübscher
|SVP
|ZH
|Ja
|Roman Hug
|SVP
|GR
|Ja
|Thomas Hurter
|SVP
|SH
|Ja
|Christian Imark
|SVP
|SO
|Ja
|Jessica Jaccoud
|SP
|VD
|Nein
|Matthias Samuel Jauslin
|GLP
|AG
|Nein
|Marc Jost
|Mitte
|BE
|Nein
|Irène Kälin
|Grüne
|AG
|Nein
|Sidney Kamerzin
|Mitte
|VS
|Ja
|Pius Kaufmann
|Mitte
|LU
|Nein
|Delphine Klopfenstein Broggini
|Grüne
|GE
|Nein
|Thomas Knutti
|SVP
|BE
|Ja
|Nicolas Kolly
|SVP
|FR
|Ja
|Philipp Kutter
|Mitte
|ZH
|Nein
|Miriam Locher
|SP
|BL
|Nein
|Christian Lohr
|Mitte
|TG
|Entschuldigt
|Raphaël Mahaim
|Grüne
|VD
|Nein
|Vincent Maitre
|Mitte
|GE
|Nein
|Piero Marchesi
|SVP
|TI
|Ja
|Min Li Marti
|SP
|ZH
|Nein
|Samira Marti
|SP
|BL
|Nein
|Magdalena Martullo-Blocher
|SVP
|GR
|Ja
|Nadine Masshardt
|SP
|BE
|Nein
|Thomas Matter
|SVP
|ZH
|Ja
|Andreas Meier
|Mitte
|AG
|Ja
|Mattea Meyer
|SP
|ZH
|Nein
|Sophie Michaud Gigon
|Grüne
|VD
|Nein
|Simon Michel
|FDP
|SO
|Ja
|Fabian Molina
|SP
|ZH
|Nein
|Leo Müller
|Mitte
|LU
|Nein
|Stefan Müller-Altermatt
|Mitte
|SO
|Nein
|Philippe Nantermod
|FDP
|VS
|Ja
|Reto Nause
|Mitte
|BE
|Nein
|Jacques Nicolet
|SVP
|VD
|Ja
|Nicolò Paganini
|Mitte
|SG
|Ja
|Pierre-André Page
|SVP
|FR
|Präsident
|Yvan Pahud
|SVP
|VD
|Ja
|Paolo Pamini
|SVP
|TI
|Ja
|Gerhard Pfister
|Mitte
|ZG
|Nein
|Valérie Piller Carrard
|SP
|FR
|Nein
|Léonore Porchet
|Grüne
|VD
|Nein
|Barbara Portmann
|GLP
|AG
|Nein
|Hans-Peter Portmann
|FDP
|ZH
|Ja
|Katharina Prelicz-Huber
|Grüne
|ZH
|Nein
|Jon Pult
|SP
|GR
|Nein
|Lorenzo Quadri
|SVP
|TI
|Ja
|Thomas Rechsteiner
|Mitte
|AI
|Ja
|Lukas Reimann
|SVP
|SG
|Ja
|Estelle Revaz
|SP
|GE
|Nein
|Katja Riem
|SVP
|BE
|Ja
|Christoph Riner
|SVP
|AG
|Ja
|Maja Riniker
|FDP
|AG
|Ja
|Markus Ritter
|Mitte
|SG
|Nein
|Benjamin Roduit
|Mitte
|VS
|Ja
|Anna Rosenwasser
|SP
|ZH
|Nein
|David Roth
|SP
|LU
|Nein
|Marie-France Roth Pasquier
|Mitte
|FR
|Nein
|Daniel Ruch
|FDP
|VD
|Ja
|Monika Rüegger
|SVP
|OW
|Ja
|Hans Jörg Rüegsegger
|SVP
|BE
|Ja
|Farah Rumy
|SP
|SO
|Nein
|Gregor Rutz
|SVP
|ZH
|Ja
|Franziska Ryser
|Grüne
|SG
|Nein
|Regine Sauter
|FDP
|ZH
|Ja
|Barbara Schaffner
|GLP
|ZH
|Nein
|Peter Schilliger
|FDP
|LU
|Ja
|Nina Schläfli
|SP
|TG
|Nein
|Therese Schläpfer
|SVP
|ZH
|Ja
|Marionna Schlatter
|Grüne
|ZH
|Nein
|Anna-Béatrice Schmaltz
|Grüne
|ZH
|Nein
|Ueli Schmezer
|SP
|BE
|Nein
|Pascal Schmid
|SVP
|TG
|Ja
|Daniela Schneeberger
|FDP
|BL
|Ja
|Meret Schneider
|Grüne
|ZH
|Nein
|Elisabeth Schneider-Schneiter
|Mitte
|BL
|Nein
|Markus Schnyder
|SVP
|GL
|Ja
|Priska Seiler Graf
|SP
|ZH
|Nein
|Andri Silberschmidt
|FDP
|ZH
|Ja
|Sandra Sollberger
|SVP
|BL
|Ja
|Daniel Sormanni
|SVP
|GE
|Enthalten
|Simon Stadler
|Mitte
|UR
|Nein
|Fabienne Stämpfli
|GLP
|BE
|Nein
|Barbara Steinemann
|SVP
|ZH
|Ja
|Thomas Stettler
|SVP
|JU
|Ja
|Bruno Storni
|SP
|TI
|Nein
|Manuel Strupler
|SVP
|TG
|Ja
|Gabriela Suter
|SP
|AG
|Nein
|Vroni Thalmann-Bieri
|SVP
|LU
|Ja
|Heinz Theiler
|FDP
|SZ
|Ja
|Michael Töngi
|Grüne
|LU
|Nein
|Jean Tschopp
|SP
|VD
|Nein
|Mauro Tuena
|SVP
|ZH
|Ja
|Brenda Tuosto
|SP
|VD
|Nein
|Nadja Umbricht Pieren
|SVP
|BE
|Ja
|Kris Vietze
|FDP
|TG
|Ja
|Susanne Vincenz-Stauffacher
|FDP
|SG
|Ja
|Patricia von Falkenstein
|FDP
|BS
|Ja
|Erich Vontobel
|SVP
|ZH
|Ja
|Bruno Walliser
|SVP
|ZH
|Ja
|Beat Walti
|FDP
|ZH
|Ja
|Ernst Wandfluh
|SVP
|BE
|Ja
|Christian Wasserfallen
|FDP
|BE
|Ja
|Céline Weber
|GLP
|VD
|Nein
|Laurent Wehrli
|FDP
|VD
|Ja
|Manuela Weichelt
|Grüne
|ZG
|Nein
|Cédric Wermuth
|SP
|AG
|Nein
|Priska Wismer-Felder
|Mitte
|LU
|Nein
|Sarah Wyss
|SP
|BS
|Nein
|Rémy Wyssmann
|SVP
|SO
|Ja
|Andrea Zryd
|SP
|BE
|Nein
|Ursula Zybach
|SP
|BE
|Nein
One of them was Center Party caucus leader Yvonne Bürgin. She observed the conversation, walked to the front, and photographed the scene from close range. From her perspective, she wanted to document what she perceived as an attempt to exert pressure. Several National Council members applauded.
“The Constitution clearly states that one votes without instructions,” Bürgin told blue News. If someone initially votes against the party line or abstains, and then several party colleagues try to talk him out of it, causing him to change his mind, that leaves “a bad taste in the mouth.” She wonders whether Sormanni was pressured. If so, these would be “Trump-style methods”—and such methods have no place in the Federal Parliament.
The Federal Constitution clearly states: Members of the Federal Assembly vote without instructions. In other words: Party discipline is prohibited.
«Members of the Federal Assembly vote without instructions.»
Andreas Glarner rejects the accusation. He says he merely asked Sormanni because he was sitting closest to him. “He told me he had pressed the wrong button,” says Glarner. He then made a point of order requesting that the vote be repeated. “I was with him for barely five seconds. You can’t put pressure on anyone in five seconds.”
SVP caucus leader Thomas Aeschi declined to comment to blue News.
«No comment.»
Thomas Aeschi
SVP caucus leader
SP National Council member Sarah Wyss also witnessed the scene. She spoke directly to Glarner after the vote, as was visible in the video stream. She told blue News that she had asked him whether his party colleague had really voted incorrectly—or simply “not in line with the SVP’s position.”
Sormanni himself also spoke of an attempt to pressure him. In a written statement, he noted that he had made a mistake during the vote. Rather, attempts to pressure him had occurred during the introductory debate and the final vote—that is, at those moments when he had not opposed the SVP parliamentary group.
However, he is quoted more explicitly in *Blick*: “The pressure from the SVP leadership was too great.”
Glarner’s point of order was successful. In the National Council, a de facto gentlemen’s agreement applies: If a council member declares that he or she abstained from voting, the vote is usually repeated.
During the second vote, Sormanni changed his vote. He now voted with the SVP caucus. This overturned the result. The center-left’s motion to ban new nuclear power plants by 2035 was rejected—in part because six members of the center voted against it.
The issue at hand was the “Stop Blackout” initiative. It aims to allow the construction of new nuclear power plants in Switzerland once again. SVP Energy Minister Albert Rösti sought to defuse the initiative with an indirect counterproposal and incorporate its central demand into a legislative amendment.
The center-left opposed this. After the repeat vote, it was clear: the National Council and Council of States can conclude the debate on the “Stop Blackout” initiative on Friday. Afterward, the Federal Council will schedule the referendum. A referendum against the indirect counterproposal has already been announced.