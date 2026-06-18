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Nuclear Power Plant Dispute in the Federal Parliament National Council yields to SVP criticism and changes its vote: “The pressure was too great”

Dominik Müller

18.6.2026

The vote on the “Stop Blackout” initiative ended Thursday with 99 votes to 98 in favor of a ban on new nuclear power plants until 2035. A few minutes later, the decision was overturned. The center-left suspects attempts to exert pressure. The dissenting member denies this.

18.06.2026, 15:26

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The “Stop Blackout” initiative is to be countered with an indirect counterproposal. On Thursday, the National Council initially decided by a narrow margin of one vote to maintain the ban on building nuclear power plants until 2035.
  • The narrow decision was made possible by the abstention of SVP caucus member Daniel Sormanni. Sormanni had previously abstained as well.
  • After the vote, National Council members captured on camera how SVP leadership figures spoke with Sormanni. The center-left speaks of “attempts to exert pressure,” because Sormanni changed his mind after the conversations.
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It was one of those votes where, in the National Council, every single vote suddenly counts. The tally stood at 99 to 98 on Thursday morning at 10:38 a.m. A razor-thin majority wanted to maintain the ban on new nuclear power plants in Switzerland until 2035.

The man who tipped the scales was Daniel Sormanni. The Geneva National Council member is not a member of the SVP, but sits in the SVP parliamentary group as a member of the Mouvement citoyens genevois. As he had done before, he abstained this time as well. In doing so, he helped the center-left secure a victory—if only for a moment.

But the moment did not last long.

Immediately after the vote, several SVP National Council members approached Sormanni, who was sitting prominently at the front among the vote counters. Among them were SVP caucus leader Thomas Aeschi and National Council member Andreas Glarner. Only those involved know exactly what was said.

To several members of the Council, however, the scene appeared to be a publicly visible attempt to change Sormanni’s mind.

Abstimmung über Antrag Müller-Altermatt (AKW-Bauverbot bis 2035)

Ja Ablehnung des Antrags
Nein Annehmen des Antrags (AKW-Bauverbot bis 2035)
98Ja 99Nein 1Enthalten
Name Partei Kanton Stimme
Jean-Luc Addor SVP VS Ja
Cyril Aellen FDP GE Ja
Thomas Aeschi SVP ZG Ja
Islam Alijaj SP ZH Nein
Céline Amaudruz SVP GE Ja
Emmanuel Amoos SP VS Nein
Gerhard Andrey Grüne FR Nein
Sibel Arslan Grüne BS Nein
Christine Badertscher Grüne BE Nein
Jacqueline Badran SP ZH Nein
Maya Bally Mitte AG Nein
Bettina Balmer FDP ZH Ja
Nicole Barandun Mitte ZH Nein
Kilian Baumann Grüne BE Nein
Martin Bäumle GLP ZH Nein
Samuel Bendahan SP VD Nein
Rudi Berli Grüne GE Nein
Kathrin Bertschy GLP BE Nein
Edgar Bischof SVP AR Ja
Thomas Bläsi SVP GE Ja
Dominik Blunschy Mitte SZ Nein
Philipp Matthias Bregy Mitte VS Nein
Florence Brenzikofer Grüne BL Nein
Simona Brizzi SP AG Nein
Roland Rino Büchel SVP SG Ja
Michaël Buffat SVP VD Ja
Manfred Bühler SVP BE Ja
Arbër Bullakaj SP SG Nein
Christine Bulliard-Marbach Mitte FR Nein
Thomas Burgherr SVP AG Ja
Roman Bürgi SVP SZ Ja
Yvonne Bürgin Mitte ZH Nein
Didier Calame SVP NE Ja
Hasan Candan SP LU Nein
Martin Candinas Mitte GR Nein
Isabelle Chappuis Mitte VD Ja
Clarence Chollet Grüne NE Nein
Katja Christ GLP BS Nein
Christophe Clivaz Grüne VS Nein
Damien Cottier FDP NE Ja
Brigitte Crottaz SP VD Nein
Christian Dandrès SP GE Nein
Thomas de Courten SVP BL Ja
Andrea de Meuron Grüne BE Nein
Simone de Montmollin FDP GE Ja
Jacqueline de Quattro FDP VD Ja
Linda De Ventura SP SH Nein
Marcel Dettling SVP SZ Ja
Loïc Dobler SP JU Nein
Marcel Dobler FDP SG Ja
Martine Docourt SP NE Nein
Michèle Dünki-Bättig SP ZH Nein
Regina Durrer-Knobel Mitte NW Nein
Mike Egger SVP SG Ja
Alex Farinelli FDP TI Ja
Laurence Fehlmann Rielle SP GE Nein
Nina Fehr Düsel SVP ZH Ja
Olivier Feller FDP VD Ja
Benjamin Fischer SVP ZH Ja
Giorgio Fonio Mitte TI Nein
Sylvain Freymond SVP VD Ja
Tamara Funiciello SP BE Nein
Andreas Gafner SVP BE Ja
Benoît Gaillard SP VD Nein
Laura Gantenbein Grüne SO Nein
Walter Gartmann SVP SG Ja
Anna Giacometti FDP GR Ja
Simone Gianini FDP TI Ja
Benjamin Giezendanner SVP AG Ja
Andreas Glarner SVP AG Ja
Christian Glur SVP AG Ja
Nadine Gobet FDP FR Ja
Roger Golay SVP GE Ja
Michael Götte SVP SG Ja
Michael Graber SVP VS Ja
Corina Gredig GLP ZH Nein
Jürg Grossen GLP BE Nein
Franz Grüter SVP LU Ja
Niklaus-Samuel Gugger Mitte ZH Nein
Lars Guggisberg SVP BE Ja
Diana Gutjahr SVP TG Ja
Barbara Gysi SP SG Nein
Greta Gysin Grüne TI Nein
Martin Haab SVP ZH Ja
Patrick Hässig GLP ZH Nein
Stefanie Heimgartner SVP AG Ja
Erich Hess SVP BE Ja
Lorenz Hess Mitte BE Nein
Alois Huber SVP AG Ja
Martin Hübscher SVP ZH Ja
Roman Hug SVP GR Ja
Thomas Hurter SVP SH Ja
Christian Imark SVP SO Ja
Jessica Jaccoud SP VD Nein
Matthias Samuel Jauslin GLP AG Nein
Marc Jost Mitte BE Nein
Irène Kälin Grüne AG Nein
Sidney Kamerzin Mitte VS Ja
Pius Kaufmann Mitte LU Nein
Delphine Klopfenstein Broggini Grüne GE Nein
Thomas Knutti SVP BE Ja
Nicolas Kolly SVP FR Ja
Philipp Kutter Mitte ZH Nein
Miriam Locher SP BL Nein
Christian Lohr Mitte TG Entschuldigt
Raphaël Mahaim Grüne VD Nein
Vincent Maitre Mitte GE Nein
Piero Marchesi SVP TI Ja
Min Li Marti SP ZH Nein
Samira Marti SP BL Nein
Magdalena Martullo-Blocher SVP GR Ja
Nadine Masshardt SP BE Nein
Thomas Matter SVP ZH Ja
Andreas Meier Mitte AG Ja
Mattea Meyer SP ZH Nein
Sophie Michaud Gigon Grüne VD Nein
Simon Michel FDP SO Ja
Fabian Molina SP ZH Nein
Leo Müller Mitte LU Nein
Stefan Müller-Altermatt Mitte SO Nein
Philippe Nantermod FDP VS Ja
Reto Nause Mitte BE Nein
Jacques Nicolet SVP VD Ja
Nicolò Paganini Mitte SG Ja
Pierre-André Page SVP FR Präsident
Yvan Pahud SVP VD Ja
Paolo Pamini SVP TI Ja
Gerhard Pfister Mitte ZG Nein
Valérie Piller Carrard SP FR Nein
Léonore Porchet Grüne VD Nein
Barbara Portmann GLP AG Nein
Hans-Peter Portmann FDP ZH Ja
Katharina Prelicz-Huber Grüne ZH Nein
Jon Pult SP GR Nein
Lorenzo Quadri SVP TI Ja
Thomas Rechsteiner Mitte AI Ja
Lukas Reimann SVP SG Ja
Estelle Revaz SP GE Nein
Katja Riem SVP BE Ja
Christoph Riner SVP AG Ja
Maja Riniker FDP AG Ja
Markus Ritter Mitte SG Nein
Benjamin Roduit Mitte VS Ja
Anna Rosenwasser SP ZH Nein
David Roth SP LU Nein
Marie-France Roth Pasquier Mitte FR Nein
Daniel Ruch FDP VD Ja
Monika Rüegger SVP OW Ja
Hans Jörg Rüegsegger SVP BE Ja
Farah Rumy SP SO Nein
Gregor Rutz SVP ZH Ja
Franziska Ryser Grüne SG Nein
Regine Sauter FDP ZH Ja
Barbara Schaffner GLP ZH Nein
Peter Schilliger FDP LU Ja
Nina Schläfli SP TG Nein
Therese Schläpfer SVP ZH Ja
Marionna Schlatter Grüne ZH Nein
Anna-Béatrice Schmaltz Grüne ZH Nein
Ueli Schmezer SP BE Nein
Pascal Schmid SVP TG Ja
Daniela Schneeberger FDP BL Ja
Meret Schneider Grüne ZH Nein
Elisabeth Schneider-Schneiter Mitte BL Nein
Markus Schnyder SVP GL Ja
Priska Seiler Graf SP ZH Nein
Andri Silberschmidt FDP ZH Ja
Sandra Sollberger SVP BL Ja
Daniel Sormanni SVP GE Enthalten
Simon Stadler Mitte UR Nein
Fabienne Stämpfli GLP BE Nein
Barbara Steinemann SVP ZH Ja
Thomas Stettler SVP JU Ja
Bruno Storni SP TI Nein
Manuel Strupler SVP TG Ja
Gabriela Suter SP AG Nein
Vroni Thalmann-Bieri SVP LU Ja
Heinz Theiler FDP SZ Ja
Michael Töngi Grüne LU Nein
Jean Tschopp SP VD Nein
Mauro Tuena SVP ZH Ja
Brenda Tuosto SP VD Nein
Nadja Umbricht Pieren SVP BE Ja
Kris Vietze FDP TG Ja
Susanne Vincenz-Stauffacher FDP SG Ja
Patricia von Falkenstein FDP BS Ja
Erich Vontobel SVP ZH Ja
Bruno Walliser SVP ZH Ja
Beat Walti FDP ZH Ja
Ernst Wandfluh SVP BE Ja
Christian Wasserfallen FDP BE Ja
Céline Weber GLP VD Nein
Laurent Wehrli FDP VD Ja
Manuela Weichelt Grüne ZG Nein
Cédric Wermuth SP AG Nein
Priska Wismer-Felder Mitte LU Nein
Sarah Wyss SP BS Nein
Rémy Wyssmann SVP SO Ja
Andrea Zryd SP BE Nein
Ursula Zybach SP BE Nein

One of them was Center Party caucus leader Yvonne Bürgin. She observed the conversation, walked to the front, and photographed the scene from close range. From her perspective, she wanted to document what she perceived as an attempt to exert pressure. Several National Council members applauded.

“The Constitution clearly states that one votes without instructions,” Bürgin told blue News. If someone initially votes against the party line or abstains, and then several party colleagues try to talk him out of it, causing him to change his mind, that leaves “a bad taste in the mouth.” She wonders whether Sormanni was pressured. If so, these would be “Trump-style methods”—and such methods have no place in the Federal Parliament.

Yvonne Bürgin, a National Council member from the Center Party, photographed the scene and suspects that SVP caucus leader Thomas Aeschi was exerting “pressure” on his caucus colleague Daniel Sormanni.
Yvonne Bürgin, a National Council member from the Center Party, photographed the scene and suspects that SVP caucus leader Thomas Aeschi was exerting “pressure” on his caucus colleague Daniel Sormanni.
ZVG

The Federal Constitution clearly states: Members of the Federal Assembly vote without instructions. In other words: Party discipline is prohibited.

«Members of the Federal Assembly vote without instructions.»

Andreas Glarner rejects the accusation. He says he merely asked Sormanni because he was sitting closest to him. “He told me he had pressed the wrong button,” says Glarner. He then made a point of order requesting that the vote be repeated. “I was with him for barely five seconds. You can’t put pressure on anyone in five seconds.”

SVP caucus leader Thomas Aeschi declined to comment to blue News.

«No comment.»

Thomas Aeschi

SVP caucus leader

SP National Council member Sarah Wyss also witnessed the scene. She spoke directly to Glarner after the vote, as was visible in the video stream. She told blue News that she had asked him whether his party colleague had really voted incorrectly—or simply “not in line with the SVP’s position.”

Sormanni himself also spoke of an attempt to pressure him. In a written statement, he noted that he had made a mistake during the vote. Rather, attempts to pressure him had occurred during the introductory debate and the final vote—that is, at those moments when he had not opposed the SVP parliamentary group.

However, he is quoted more explicitly in *Blick*: “The pressure from the SVP leadership was too great.”

Glarner’s point of order was successful. In the National Council, a de facto gentlemen’s agreement applies: If a council member declares that he or she abstained from voting, the vote is usually repeated.

During the second vote, Sormanni changed his vote. He now voted with the SVP caucus. This overturned the result. The center-left’s motion to ban new nuclear power plants by 2035 was rejected—in part because six members of the center voted against it.

The issue at hand was the “Stop Blackout” initiative. It aims to allow the construction of new nuclear power plants in Switzerland once again. SVP Energy Minister Albert Rösti sought to defuse the initiative with an indirect counterproposal and incorporate its central demand into a legislative amendment.

The center-left opposed this. After the repeat vote, it was clear: the National Council and Council of States can conclude the debate on the “Stop Blackout” initiative on Friday. Afterward, the Federal Council will schedule the referendum. A referendum against the indirect counterproposal has already been announced.