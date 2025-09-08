Monday, September 8, 2025, 8.18 a.m.

The fall session of the National Council and Council of States begins this afternoon in Bern. Several popular initiatives are on the agenda - including the SRG halving initiative and, towards the end of the session, the SVP initiative "No 10 million Switzerland".

In the first week, the National Council will discuss, among other things, stricter regulation of so-called perpetual chemicals (PFAS) and support measures for affected farms.

The meeting of the National Council starts today at 2.30 pm. The President of the Swiss Confederation and Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter will be a guest and will begin by presenting the Federal Council's annual objectives for 2026. The debate on the popular initiative "Yes to an independent, free Swiss currency with coins or banknotes (cash is freedom)", including a direct counter-proposal, is also eagerly awaited.

The Council of States starts at 4.15 pm. It will begin with the swearing-in of the new FDP member of the Council of States from Schaffhausen, Severin Brüngger, who succeeds Simon Stocker (SP). Stocker was removed from office following a decision by the Federal Supreme Court and missed out on re-election in the summer.

Federal Councillor and Minister of Economic Affairs Guy Parmelin is expected to follow. Among other things, he will address the Vocational Training Act and the Cartel Act. A proposal for more transparency in agriculture will also be discussed - a separate article will follow. The meeting is scheduled to end at 8 pm.