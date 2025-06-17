  1. Residential Customers
Summer session National Council overrides minimum wages approved by the people

SDA

17.6.2025 - 10:26

The National Council is currently holding its summer session.
Archivbild: Keystone

Minimum wages are to be subject to collective labor agreements in the cantons. This was decided by the National Council on Tuesday.

Keystone-SDA

17.06.2025, 10:26

Employees in the five cantons with minimum wages approved by the people may have to expect wage losses. On Tuesday, the National Council decided by 109 votes to 76 to subject cantonal wages to generally binding collective labor agreements.

+++ Update to follow shortly +++

