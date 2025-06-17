The National Council is currently holding its summer session. Archivbild: Keystone

Minimum wages are to be subject to collective labor agreements in the cantons. This was decided by the National Council on Tuesday.

Employees in the five cantons with minimum wages approved by the people may have to expect wage losses. On Tuesday, the National Council decided by 109 votes to 76 to subject cantonal wages to generally binding collective labor agreements.

