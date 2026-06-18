Switzerland should not organize an international UN conference on the consequences of the drastic USAID cuts. The National Council has clearly rejected a motion to that effect put forward by members of the SP.

With a budget of $42.8 billion, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has so far provided about 42 percent of global development aid funding. (File photo)

No time? blue News summarizes for you The National Council has rejected an SP motion calling for a UN conference on the consequences of the USAID cuts.

Supporters warned of a global humanitarian aid crisis and millions of additional victims.

The Federal Council and a parliamentary majority argued that existing international bodies are sufficient for coordination.

The Federal Council is not to convene a UN conference on measures to ensure humanitarian aid and development cooperation. That is the National Council’s decision. The motion was prompted by funding cuts to the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

The “high-level” conference to be convened by the Federal Council was intended to analyze the impact of the cuts on humanitarian aid and development cooperation. The conference was also intended to adopt coordinated measures to ensure support for affected regions and to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The sudden halt to U.S. funding through USAID has far-reaching humanitarian and development policy consequences. “The suspension has plunged humanitarian aid worldwide into a deep crisis,” said motion sponsor Fabian Molina (SP/ZH) on Thursday in the Council. According to Molina, the suspension could lead to up to 1.6 million additional deaths worldwide.

Coordination is already taking place in existing forums, within international organizations, and through various bilateral channels. “The majority of the committee was therefore not convinced that an additional conference would be the right approach. It would not automatically generate additional funds, nor would it necessarily lead to concrete solutions,” said spokesperson Elisabeth Schneider-Schneiter (Center/BL) on behalf of the National Council’s Foreign Affairs Committee (APK-N). Furthermore, this is “not the appropriate instrument for responding to a dynamic international situation.”

The Federal Council shares “the concern about the consequences of the global budget crisis,” said Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in the Council. The cuts to USAID should be mitigated by UN reforms, which Switzerland also supports.

However, the Federal Council rejected the motion. In the end, the National Council agreed: On Thursday, the lower house rejected the motion by a vote of 118 to 68.

With a budget of $42.8 billion, USAID has so far provided approximately 42 percent of global development aid funding. In Switzerland, the international organizations based in Geneva are particularly hard hit by the cuts.