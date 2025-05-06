The National Council does not want all cats in Switzerland to have to be chipped and registered in future. It has rejected a motion to this effect. (theme picture) Keystone



Unlike dogs, domestic cats in Switzerland should not have to be chipped and entered in a register. The National Council rejected a motion from the Green parliamentary group that was supported by many parties.

The large chamber voted 108 to 80 against the motion, which was co-signed by over two dozen council members. However, a minority led by the SVP has now prevailed. The motion, which was also supported by the Federal Council, is off the table.

Voluntary chipping possible

Minority spokesperson Sylvain Freymond (SVP/VD) said that many owners already have their cats chipped voluntarily for the good of their pets. The obligation does not create any added value. Many stray cats are ownerless, and they cause problems in particular. Chipping them is unrealistic and expensive.

Motionist Meret Schneider (Greens/ZH) campaigned in vain for her cause. Every year, thousands of stray cats are handed in to animal shelters while owners search for them without success. And 10,000 cats a year are reported missing.

Animals that are no longer wanted are still being abandoned. This is why compulsory chipping is needed. The cost of chipping - a one-off 90 francs - could make people think more carefully about buying a cat, said Schneider. "Buying an animal should not be a frivolous decision."

"Costs are low"

Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider also supported the chipping requirement. The associated registration could provide statistical data and enable more control over stray cats. Vets could check the health and vaccination status of the animals during the chipping process. The costs of registration are low, she said when asked.

According to media reports, around 1.8 million cats live in Switzerland. Registering animals in a database and searching for them is now voluntary and is becoming increasingly common.

Last April, just under 786,000 cats were registered in Switzerland, according to figures from Identitas. In 2016, almost ten years ago, the figure was just under 350,000. The number of registered cat owners has also risen to just under 477,000.

The Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) has already carried out clarifications regarding a national chip requirement for cats. To this end, the Office is in contact with the cantonal veterinary services. It confirmed a report in the newspaper "Blick" last December.

Around 225,000 stray cats

According to a study commissioned by the federal government, there are an estimated 225,000 stray cats in Switzerland. Although voluntary neutering could help to reduce the number of stray cats, it is not enough as long as the feral animals have enough food and shelter.

The National Council rejected a nationwide castration requirement for cats in 2020. According to the current Animal Welfare Ordinance, cat owners are obliged to ensure that their animals do not reproduce uncontrollably.