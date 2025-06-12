The SRG headquarters in Bern: according to the National Council, the fees should not fall to CHF 200 per household. (archive picture) Keystone

The National Council wants nothing to do with a reduction in fees for radio and television from the current CHF 335 to CHF 200 per year in future. It recommends rejecting the popular initiative "200 francs is enough".

Keystone-SDA SDA

The large chamber rejected the initiative launched by SVP circles on Thursday by 116 votes to 74 with 2 abstentions. The SVP and part of the FDP parliamentary group voted in favor of the popular initiative, known as the SRG initiative or halving initiative. The Council of States must now deal with the matter.

Two motions by minority groups in the Committee also failed to gain a majority, calling for counter-proposals. An SVP minority wanted to send the initiative back to the committee with a mandate to draw up an indirect counter-proposal at legislative level.

The key points of this proposal were the demand for greater efficiency, a reduction in the burden on households and a restriction of SRG's activities in entertainment and sport as well as in the online sector. The motion failed in the Council by 106 votes to 82 with 4 abstentions.

A second minority of the committee from the ranks of the SP and the Greens, on the other hand, called for a direct counter-proposal. The new constitutional provision would have provided for the financing of radio and television via an independent fund fed by VAT. The Council rejected the proposal by 128 votes to 62 with 2 abstentions.