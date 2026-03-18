Emergency visits could be subject to a fee in future. (symbolic image) Keystone

Anyone who goes to a hospital emergency without a referral should pay 50 francs. This was decided by the National Council by a narrow margin. The fee is intended to reduce costs, but has drawn fierce criticism from the Federal Council and the cantons.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The National Council wants adults without a referral to pay CHF 50 for hospital emergencies.

The aim is to relieve the pressure on emergency rooms and reduce costs.

The Federal Council and many cantons reject the fee as bureaucratic, now it's the Council of States' turn. Show more

According to the National Council, anyone visiting a hospital emergency without a referral should pay a fee of CHF 50. On Wednesday, the upper chamber adopted a corresponding bill by 96 votes to 91 with 3 abstentions.

The proposal aims to relieve the burden on hospital emergency admissions and curb rising costs in the healthcare system, as stated in the explanatory memorandum to the underlying parliamentary initiative. Exceptions are provided for certain groups of people.

These are children, pregnant women or people who have been referred to a hospital in writing by a doctor, pharmacist or telemedicine center. People who have been referred to a hospital by an outpatient clinic would also be exempt. The fee is aimed at adults who could walk through the entrance of the hospital emergency under their own power, summarized National Councillor Patrick Hässig (GLP/ZH), who represented the proposal.

The SVP, FDP and GLP voted in favor of the draft. The SP, the Center Party and the Greens spoke out against it. The Federal Council also rejected the proposal. Several minority motions were rejected during the debate. The majority proposal of the preliminary consultation committee prevailed.

Creation of a "bureaucratic monster"

In his speech on behalf of the parliamentary group, National Councillor Lorenz Hess (center/BE) highlighted the rejection in the consultation process. This had shown that the proposal did not work. For National Councillor Manuela Weichelt (Greens/ZG), the fee would not solve any problems, but rather create new ones.

87 percent of those taking part in the consultation process rejected the fee, as was stated several times in the Council debate. At the same time, 21 cantons had spoken out against it.

For Basel National Councillor Sarah Wyss (SP), the fee is an "absolute bureaucratic monster". It is also a "special regulation" for Zurich.

"Personal responsibility is strengthened"

"Zurich wants this", said National Councillor Martin Bäumle (GLP/ZH). The bill is a small step towards getting health costs under control. In addition, the introduction of the fee is voluntary for the cantons.

The cantons that wish to do so should be given the opportunity to levy the surcharge, said National Councillor Kris Vietze (FDP/TG). She also spoke of an "incentive tax". Aargau SVP National Councillor Andreas Glarner also saw the proposal as a way of controlling costs. It would also strengthen personal responsibility.

Health Minister sees six disadvantages

The Federal Council rejects the proposal for six reasons, according to Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider. The expected impact is low. Many patients would not be affected by the regulation, as only people who reached the deductible would have to pay the fee.

The Federal Councillor also believes that additional costs could arise. These would be incurred if a prior medical examination were required for emergency admission.

The implementation of the proposal is also questionable. For example, telemedicine centers are currently unable to issue written referrals. And as the proposal gives the cantons the option of introducing a fee, the solution would not be uniform throughout Switzerland.

The matter now goes to the Council of States.

Debate started in 2017

The debate was triggered in 2017 by a parliamentary initiative from former National Councillor Thomas Weibel (GLP/ZH). At the time, he called for a fee on minor cases in hospital emergency admissions.

During the preparation of the matter for discussion in the plenary session, a fee for minor cases only was dropped. It should have been defined what constitutes a "minor case", according to the Council debate. This could not be clarified.