Shopping in Switzerland is to become more attractive for foreign tourists. The National Council is calling for the upper limit for VAT refunds on purchases exported from Switzerland to be lowered.

The National Council wants to make it easier for tourists from abroad to shop in Switzerland in terms of tax. The picture shows the Landquart Fashion Outlet. (archive picture)

With 128 votes to 65 and one abstention, the National Council said yes to the motion by Leo Müller (center/LU) on Tuesday. This motion calls for the minimum purchase amount for VAT remission to be reduced from the current CHF 300 to CHF 150. The ordinance on the tax exemption of domestic deliveries of goods for export in tourist traffic would have to be amended accordingly.

If the Council of States also says yes to the request, the Federal Council can implement it. It agrees with the mandate. The lowering of the upper limit would be in line with the value-free limit for goods purchased abroad, said Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter in the Council.

Shopping holidaymakers are a relevant factor for Switzerland as a business location, Müller said in response to the proposal. This applies not only to watch and jewelry retailers, but also to suppliers of less expensive souvenirs, food specialties and handicrafts. In international comparison, Switzerland has a high upper limit for VAT refunds.

The SP and Greens rejected the motion. David Roth (SP/LU) said that this did not affect "small, hearty stores and regional souvenirs", but internationally known brands, clothing and jewelry. It is not the broad, local economy that benefits, but already strong segments.

More shopping tourism meant, above all, more traffic, more car journeys, individual travel and more pollution in cities and tourist regions. "Ask people in the southern German border region what they think of shopping tourism from Switzerland," Roth demanded.