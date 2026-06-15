The National Council has lifted the ban on new nuclear power plants. sda

The National Council has voted to lift the ban on the construction of new nuclear power plants. In a close vote, the counterproposal to the Blackout Initiative was rejected and sent back to the Federal Council.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The National Council is sending the counterproposal on nuclear power plants back to the Federal Council. It is demanding more clarity on the financing of new nuclear power plants.

The rejection was extremely close. The votes of the centrist faction were decisive.

The Federal Council and the Council of States want to make new nuclear power plants possible again in principle. However, the decision has not yet been made. Show more

For now, the National Council wants nothing to do with new nuclear power plants. It rejected the counterproposal to the Blackout Initiative for revision by the Federal Council by a vote of 100 to 97, with two abstentions. Specifically, the lower house wants to see regulations in place for the financing of nuclear power plant construction projects.

In addition to the SP, the Greens, and the GLP, the vast majority of the centrist bloc also voted in favor. The votes from the center helped secure a majority for the motion.

However, the lower house rejected a motion to decline to consider the bill altogether by a vote of 111 to 88, with no abstentions. Now it is the Council of States’ turn again on Tuesday. It must decide whether it agrees with the rejection.

During the spring session, the Council of States had spoken out in favor of removing the ban on the construction of new nuclear power plants from the law. The Federal Council also wants to make it possible again to grant framework permits for new nuclear power plants.

More to follow.