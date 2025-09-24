Widows should no longer receive a lifelong pension in future. (symbolic image) IMAGO/Panthermedia

The National Council clearly rejected two rejection motions on Wednesday. This clears the way for the abolition of lifelong widows' pensions - even for entitlements already in payment.

The National Council supports the abolition of lifelong widow's pensions.

Rejection motions from the center and left were clearly rejected.

The married couple's ceiling for AHV pensions is also to be abolished in future. Show more

The National Council agrees in principle with the abolition of lifelong widow's pensions - even for pensions already in payment. On Wednesday, it refused to refer the corresponding bill back to the Federal Council for revision.

By 100 votes to 94 and 128 votes to 68 respectively, the large chamber rejected two motions for rejection from the ranks of the Council's left and center parties. The authors of these motions were particularly bothered by the fact that the reform also affects current pensions. Widows who are over 55 when the reform comes into force are exempt from it. Younger people will retain their entitlement for another two years.

Detailed consultation was still underway

The detailed consultation on the bill was initially still ongoing. The Federal Council wants to eliminate the unequal treatment of women and men with regard to survivors' pensions. It is also about the abolition of the married couple's pension fund for AHV pensions.

This is because the Social Security and Health Committee (SGK-N) developed the bill into an indirect counter-proposal to the "Yes to fair AHV pensions for married couples too" initiative of the centrist party during its preliminary deliberations.

The plan is to abolish the married couple's ceiling of 150% of the maximum AHV pension for future pensioners - but not for current pensions.