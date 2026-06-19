When the National Council is scheduled to address motions one by one during its sessions, the time allotted for speaking on each individual motion should be reduced. For each motion, each person would be allowed to speak for only three minutes, instead of the current five.

On Friday, the National Council voted 107 to 90 to uphold a corresponding parliamentary initiative by FDP caucus leader Damien Cottier (NE). A narrow majority of the Committee on Constitutional and Political Affairs (SPK-N) had wanted to dismiss the motion. However, Cottier’s motion to adopt it prevailed.

The reduced speaking time is to apply to all Council members who comment on motions, postulates, and initiatives, as well as to the relevant Federal Council members. Cottier argued that such a system had been temporarily introduced on a trial basis during the COVID-19 pandemic. And it had helped clear the backlog.

The majority of the SPK-N felt that the restriction was not the right tool to address the flood of motions, as Nicolò Paganini (Center/SG) explained. “Words are a parliamentarian’s main weapons.” Speakers could also voluntarily keep their remarks shorter, the outvoted majority of the committee further noted.

It is important to present the views of both the majority and the minority to the Council of States, which acts as the second chamber in reviewing motions adopted by the National Council.