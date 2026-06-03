Victims of violence should have easier access to primary medical care in Switzerland. The National Council has adopted a bill to this effect. It also wants to oblige the cantons to provide sufficient shelters.

Victim support National Council wants to provide better support for victims of violence

On Wednesday, the large chamber adopted the revision of the Victim Assistance Act by 139 votes to 55 with no abstentions. The Council of States must now deal with the bill.

With the revision of the law, the Federal Council is implementing orders from Parliament. Another key point is the requirement for the cantons to provide shelters for victims of violence - mostly women - and their relatives.

The majority of the pre-advisory committee wanted to explicitly state that the number of shelters must be sufficient. A minority of the committee from the SVP, on the other hand, wanted to delete the provision altogether.

The Council ultimately rejected the deletion proposal by 131 votes to 63 with two abstentions.