  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Narrow decision National Council wants to save on regional passenger transport

SDA

3.12.2025 - 09:57

Regional passenger transport only covers 52% of its costs. The other 48% of the costs are borne by the federal government and the cantons.
Regional passenger transport only covers 52% of its costs. The other 48% of the costs are borne by the federal government and the cantons.
Keystone

The National Council supports the Federal Council's savings plans for regional passenger transport and is in favor of CHF 3.364 billion to compensate for uncovered costs.

Keystone-SDA

03.12.2025, 09:57

03.12.2025, 10:11

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The National Council approves the Federal Council's savings plans for regional passenger transport and approves CHF 3.364 billion - CHF 160 million less than the Council of States.
  • A center-right alliance of the SVP, FDP and GLP narrowly prevailed by 97 votes to 94.
  • The decision now returns to the Council of States, which had increased it in September.
Show more

The National Council supports the Federal Council's savings plans for regional passenger transport. It has voted in favor of a federal contribution of CHF 3.364 billion to cover the uncovered costs - CHF 160 million less than the Council of States.

An alliance of the SVP, FDP and GLP narrowly prevailed in the large chamber on Wednesday against the center, the Greens and the SP, although there were differences within the parliamentary groups. The center-right alliance prevailed against the center-left alliance by 97 votes to 94 with 5 abstentions.

Following this decision, the federal decree on the compensation of regional passenger transport companies for the years 2026 to 2028 will be returned to the Council of States. The Council of States discussed the matter in September and increased the credit requested by the Federal Council to CHF 3.52 billion.

When presenting the relief package last year, the Federal Council announced that it intended to reduce contributions to cover uncovered costs by five percent from 2027.

More from the department

Federal Councillors. Canton of Fribourg celebrates its new National Council President

Federal CouncillorsCanton of Fribourg celebrates its new National Council President

80,000 francs in security costs. Unauthorized pro-Palestine demo will be expensive

80,000 francs in security costsUnauthorized pro-Palestine demo will be expensive

Known location. Missing base jumper found dead in Lauterbrunnen

Known locationMissing base jumper found dead in Lauterbrunnen