Regional passenger transport only covers 52% of its costs. The other 48% of the costs are borne by the federal government and the cantons. Keystone

The National Council supports the Federal Council's savings plans for regional passenger transport and is in favor of CHF 3.364 billion to compensate for uncovered costs.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The National Council approves the Federal Council's savings plans for regional passenger transport and approves CHF 3.364 billion - CHF 160 million less than the Council of States.

A center-right alliance of the SVP, FDP and GLP narrowly prevailed by 97 votes to 94.

The decision now returns to the Council of States, which had increased it in September. Show more

The National Council supports the Federal Council's savings plans for regional passenger transport. It has voted in favor of a federal contribution of CHF 3.364 billion to cover the uncovered costs - CHF 160 million less than the Council of States.

An alliance of the SVP, FDP and GLP narrowly prevailed in the large chamber on Wednesday against the center, the Greens and the SP, although there were differences within the parliamentary groups. The center-right alliance prevailed against the center-left alliance by 97 votes to 94 with 5 abstentions.

Following this decision, the federal decree on the compensation of regional passenger transport companies for the years 2026 to 2028 will be returned to the Council of States. The Council of States discussed the matter in September and increased the credit requested by the Federal Council to CHF 3.52 billion.

When presenting the relief package last year, the Federal Council announced that it intended to reduce contributions to cover uncovered costs by five percent from 2027.